Cadbury Egg Frappuccinos are real!

You can drink your Easter treats with a green straw this spring.

Getting the British candies in NYC is pretty much impossible this season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy Cadbury Cream Eggs in other ways.

The unofficial Starbucks Secret Menu website has released a only somewhat-complicated recipe for a Frappuccino that has all the creamy and chocolatey flavors of a Cadbury Egg.

You may want to write this down on a note for a barista — And don’t forget to tip for this majestic creation.

Here’s how to order the off-menu treat:

— Java Chip Frappuccino

— Add Frappuccino Roast (1 pump tall, 2 grande, 3 venti)

— Add Vanilla syrup (1 pump for a tall, 1.5 pumps for a grande, 2 pumps for a venti)

— Add Caramel syrup (1/2 pump for a tall and grande, 1 pump for a venti)

— Add vanilla bean powder (2 scoops for a tall, 3 scoops for a grande and 4 scoops for a venti)

Cheers!