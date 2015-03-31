Quantcast
Starbucks is now serving cold brew at all NYC locations

Melissa Kravitz
March 31, 2015
Bring on the ice cold caffeine!

Independent coffee shops have yet another reason to fear the green mermaid: She’s serving cold brew!

Starbucks debuted its small-batch cold brew in all NYC stores on Tuesday. 

The small-batch cold brew was previously only available at select markets including the Williamsburg location on North Seventh Street. Stores will now serve up to 60 cups a day of the richer, more labor-intensive iced coffee, all made in-house.

In a taste test comparing Starbucks regular iced coffee (originally brewed hot and then served cold), with the new cold brew, the cold brew had a much more full-bodied, richer flavor. Not as bitter as a regular iced coffee, the cold brew is ideally enjoyed black, without sweetner or milk. As a consistent iced soy latte drinker, this reporter was notably impressed by the intensity (and tastiness) of the cold brew flavor. The cold brew is made from a special blend of dark Latin American and African coffee beans.

But this new-and-improved iced coffee comes with a higher price: a Grande (16oz) Starbucks cold brew will run you $3.25, while a regular Grande iced coffee costs $2.65 (and comes with free refills for Gold Card holders enjoying them in-store!).

And while the East Coast is enjoying its first sips of Starbucks cold brew, West Coast Starbucks locations enjoyed new menu item as well: kale smoothies.

Though New Yorkers can’t yet enjoy these “vegetable forward” Starbucks drinks, the cold brew brings yet another level of coffee competition between Starbucks and independent coffee shops. 
 

