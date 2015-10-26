Starbucks debuts new Vampire-themed Frappuccino

For bloody effects, a drizzle of raspberry syrup will ooze atop the creamy creation.

Fangtastic news!

Following the success of last year’s green and spookily sweet Frankuccino, Starbucks is reprising Halloween treats with a new blended creation!

From October 28-31, New York Starbucks stores will serve a scarily uncaffeinated vampire-themed special.

The Frappula Frappuccino (it sounds like Dracula, if you didn’t get that), is made with white chocolate sauce, milk and ice blended together and layered between mocha sauce and a dollop of whipped cream.

For bloody effects, a drizzle of raspberry syrup will ooze from the rim, which is topped with more whipped cream, kind of like a sugary ghost.

Pair with a bowl of Count Chocula (not currently sold at Starbucks) for the perfect Halloween breakfast.