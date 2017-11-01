Starbucks is going the DIY route with its 2017 holiday cup.

The coffee chain’s latest holiday design — a mostly white cup featuring such illustrations as pair of hands holding two red and green cups — invites customers to color in the outlines themselves.

Caffeine lovers should start receiving their orders in the festive cups Wednesday, according to a news release.

“This year’s cup is intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations,” Starbucks executive creative director Leanne Fremar said in a statement. “We love the idea of everyone making this year’s cup their own.”

Cup sleeves bearing the message “GIVE GOOD” are red, the color of Starbucks cups past.

me when starbucks handed me a holiday cup this morning https://t.co/BrvcQveHo1 — gooby ❁ (@gabbyschoscho) November 1, 2017

Critics attacked the Seattle-based chain in 2015 for the plain red cup it released that year, bereft of Christmas trees, snowflakes or other symbols associated with the Christian holiday. They accused the coffee company of declaring a “war on Christmas,” and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump even suggested boycotting the brand.

In 2016, Starbucks retreated behind a crowdsourcing contest, decorating their holiday cups in 13 different designs submitted by customers.

This year, a company illustrator has adorned the cup with black-and-white drawings of presents, hands holding one another, swirling ribbons, a dove and a star-topped Christmas tree.

Starbucks said customers have been using their cups as canvasses for years.

The chain first introduced its holiday red cups in 1997.