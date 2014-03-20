Starbucks will sell alcohol at ‘thousands’ of stores: report

Soon you’ll be able to get your kicks at Starbucks– and we’re not talking caffeine.

The coffee giant isn’t content being just a morning perk-up spot anymore and plans to expand its alcohol sales to customers looking to wind down later in the day, according to the Associated Press.

Wine and beer were first offered at a Seattle location in 2010, and have since been served at about 26 cafes. The plan is to reach 40 by the end of the year, and thousands over the next several years, the AP says.

Starbucks has not responded to requests for comment on whether or not New York City locations are part of the plan, but here’s to hoping.