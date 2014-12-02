Sticky’s Finger Joint debuts Latka Chicken Finger

Potato pancakes and chicken nuggets become one for the month of December.

Forget a side of fries, Sticky’s Finger Joint has the crispy potatoes covered with its new mash-up finger food.

The Latka Finger, inspired by the traditional Hanukkah potato pancake, meshes the fast-gourmet restaurant’s classic chicken finger with a favorite Eastern European deep fried carb.

Sticky’s uses antibiotic-hormone-and-cruelty free chicken marinated in a buttermilk, onion and applesauce mix to make the Latke Finger. The chicken is then coated in a batter of grated onions, shredded potato and matzoh meal and is fried to perfection.

As per Jewish custom, the Latka Finger (which is not Kosher) is served with sour cream and Sticky’s cinnamon glitter-banged applesauce for dipping and every finger is served with a piece of chocolate ala Hanukkah gelt.

To help you feel good about that deep fried indulgence, 10% of all proceeds from sales of the Latka Finger will be donated to MAZON, a national nonprofit organization working to end hunger among people of all faiths and backgrounds in the US and Israel.

The Latka Finger, $4.95, will be available at Sticky’s Finger Joint locations from Dec. 5 through Dec. 24.