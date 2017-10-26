You’re going to be binge-watching the second season of “Stranger Things 2” over the weekend, so you might as well fuel up properly with these limited-time mini doughnuts.

The West Village artisanal bakery The Doughnut Project is selling a “Doughnut Eleven” — its tribute to the hit Netflix show’s psychokinetic wunderkind played by Millie Bobby Brown — from Friday through Halloween.

The Doughnut Eleven ($4.25) is a maple-glazed miniature treat crowned with a tiny Eggo waffle, Eleven’s food of choice. A stream of raspberry jam, evoking her frequent nosebleeds, spills off the treat’s side, and a pat of buttercream sits atop the waffle.

“Our pastry chef, Madelyn Chunka, came up with that cool finishing touch,” Doughnut Project co-owner Leslie Polizzotto said of the buttercream in an email.

All the staffers at her shop consider themselves “Stranger Things” fans, she said, “and when the release of Season 2 coincided with Halloween, we had to do a doughnut.”

The highly anticipated second season of the Duffer brothers’ homage to ’80s horror and sci-fi flicks hits Netflix on Friday.

Stock up on Doughnut Elevens — before we all find out how the Upside Down infiltrates Will Byers’ little Indiana town — at The Doughnut Project’s 10 Morton St. location. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.