’Tis the season for the pop-up. And this year, you can find hotels, restaurants and rooftop bars drawing from such varied inspirations as camp, 1980s movies, bubbles and tiki bars. Here’s where to find sparkling cocktails, lobster rolls and lawn games this summer.

SERRA by Birreria at Eataly

Once it’s warm enough for the retractable roof at Eataly’s rooftop restaurant to open, you can expect a seasonal pop-up. This go around, it’s an Italian countryside-inspired experience. “Serra” is Italian for greenhouse, and the space is appropriately decked out with hanging greenery. The theme extends to the food, too, with veggie-heavy fare and herb-infused botanical cocktails. Don’t miss a limonata stand, and keep a lookout for a farmers market stand on the first Sunday of the month. Slated to run through October; 200 Fifth Ave., 14th fl., Manhattan, eataly.com

Spicoli’s Clam Bar and Tiki Hut at Arlo NoMad

If you need to kill some time before heading up to the hotel’s rooftop bar, The Heights, there’s this summer-themed pop-up, which is serving oysters, mini lobster rolls, bacon-wrapped hot dogs and pizza. The Tiki-inspired cocktails are named after characters in the 1982 film “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” from the Stacy (rum, mint and lime) to the coffee-based Brad to, of course, the Spicoli (rum and house-made piña colada mix). Slated to run through Labor Day; 11 E. 31st St., second fl., Manhattan, arlohotels.com

Camp Arlo at Arlo SoHo

Down at the Arlo’s SoHo hotel, a camp-inspired pop-up is bringing the summer vibes. Two tents and Adirondack chairs have taken over the hotel’s courtyard, and visitors can play games like giant Connect Four, corn hole and Jenga. Hot dogs naturally are on the menu, as are s’mores. To drink, sip on boozy teas and spiked lemonades. Slated to run through the end of September; 231 Hudson St., Manhattan, arlohotels.com

The Turf Club at Westlight

One draw of the rooftop bar atop the William Vale hotel is its views — and they’re even better at its open-air upstairs venue, 23 stories above Brooklyn. This summer, it’s making the space even more enticing, with a new pop-up complete with lawn games like corn hole, music and summery décor like palm trees and flamingos. Specialty cocktails, lobster rolls, corn dogs and strawberry-shortcake ice cream sandwiches are also on the menu. Slated to run Friday-Sunday, May 25 through September; 111 N. 12th St., Brooklyn, westlightnyc.com

The Golden Hour at the High Line Hotel

The team behind North Brooklyn favorites Maison Premiere and Sauvage are making an appearance in Manhattan for the summer at the High Line Hotel’s ever-evolving courtyard (last summer home to 180 Tenth by Smorgasburg and, before that, Alta Linea). Of course, given the pedigree, cocktails will be a big focus at the pop-up, and the beverage program from James Beard Award-winner Will Elliott includes the Pimm’s Golden Cup and the Frozen Negroni. Line your stomach with summery fare like lobster rolls, fish and chips and fried whole belly clams amid the tropical landscaping. Slated to run May 31 through at least mid-October; 180 10th Ave., Manhattan

Bubble Garden at Tavern on the Green

The outdoor patio at the Central Park eatery will be turned over to bubbles for one month, with sparkling wines and cocktail spritzes for the adults and bubbles and balloon artists for the kids. Specials include braised beef short rib sandwiches and funfetti cake pops. And the patio will be decked out with lanterns, string lights and a bubble machine. Slated to run Thursday-Sunday, June 1-July 4; Central Park West and 67th Street, Manhattan, tavernonthegreen.com