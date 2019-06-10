Savor seasonal goodness with these flavor- and nutrient-packed dishes.

Whether you’re wondering what you to do with all the bright produce filling your local grocery store or searching for cool ideas for a stylish dinner party, these chef favorites jump off the plate with vibrant colors and a cornucopia of fresh, healthy ingredients.

Blackened salmon taco

“The inspiration for this dish stems from my true love of summer,” explains Seamore’s executive chef Christopher Cryer. “The nutritional stars in this recipe are the salmon, which is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and the avocado, which packs vitamins B and K and potassium.” His yummy spin on beachfront fish tacos is light and rewarding.

Serves 4

2 lbs. sustainable salmon filet, deboned, skin removed, and sliced into 4-inch-by-1-inch strips

¼ cup Blackened Redfish Magic seasoning

3 cups avocado puree (see below)

3 cups pickled red cabbage (see below)

8 pieces pineapple, sliced

½ cup watermelon radish, chiffonade

¼ cup picked cilantro

8 six-inch flour tortillas

To make avocado puree: Blend three cups diced avocado with ½ cup of lime juice and salt to until smooth.

To make pickled cabbage: Shred one head red cabbage. Bring a pot of water to boil. Add cabbage and boil for one minute. Strain, place in a mixing bowl, add three tablespoons sugar and salt, and mix. Then add two cups lime juice and white vinegar. Chill for one hour.

1. Shave watermelon radishes and then chiffonade into strips, keep in ice water to keep crunchy.

2. Season salmon heavily and place on grill or in saute pan until cooked medium. Grill pineapple and tortillas.

3. Place tortillas on a large plate and layer with pickled cabbage, salmon, pineapple, and a spoonful avocado puree; then finish with watermelon radish and cilantro.

Heirloom tomato salad with olives and Parmesan croutons

Salads are the ultimate summer go-to filled with vibrant colors and nutrients. “Tomatoes are one of my favorite seasonal ingredients — especially if you can find heirlooms at the market,” says Loring Place chef/owner Dan Kluger. “This salad is refreshing, but still has many different flavor and texture combinations added by the chilies, olives, and croutons.”

Serves 4-6

Spicy vinaigrette

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp. green Tabasco sauce

1 tsp. serrano chili, finely chopped

2 tsp. kosher salt

2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Salad and croutons

1 lb. sourdough loaf, cut into ¾-inch dice and crust discarded

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3-4 large heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces

¼ cup mixed olives, chopped

1 medium red onion, halved and julienne (about ½ cup)

½ cup parsley, roughly chopped

½ cup basil, roughly chopped

Flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

To make vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, Tabasco sauce, chili, and salt; then slowly whisk in olive oil until emulsified.

To make croutons: Preheat oven to 350°F. In a bowl, toss bread with olive oil and salt. Spread bread on a rimmed baking sheet and bake until crisp and brown, about 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer bread to bowl and sprinkle with half of the cheese and toss well. Return bread to sheet and bake for 10 minutes, stirring once or twice. Add remaining cheese, toss well, and bake until croutons are golden brown, about 10 more minutes.

1. Arrange tomatoes on a plate and sprinkle with salt; let sit for five minutes.

2. In a serving bowl, toss olives, herbs, and onions with vinaigrette to taste.

3. Add tomatoes and toss gently.

4. Top with warm croutons and sprinkle with flaky salt and black pepper to serve.

Summer ratatouille

“This recipe incorporates summer produce: tomatoes, yellow squash, eggplant, red bell peppers, and zucchini,” says Made Nice executive chef Daniel DiStefano. “The best part is you can use different vegetables based on what is growing around you and available at your local greenmarket.” His dish has a healthy amount of EVOO, but is low fat and vegetable-forward.

Serves 4-6

Base

2 red bell peppers, thinly sliced

2 yellow onions, thinly sliced

6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 tbsp. fresh oregano leaves, picked from stem

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp. kosher salt

Black pepper, to taste

1. Heat olive oil in saute pan over medium heat and sauté garlic until golden brown.

2. Add peppers and onions, season with salt, and cook over low heat until onions are translucent, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking; then season with pepper and oregano.

3. Lay peppers and onions on bottom of a high-sided, 10-inch-by-12-inch baking tray.

Ingredients

1 green zucchini

1 yellow squash

1 Japanese eggplant

2 medium vine ripe tomatoes

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 350°F and carefully slice all vegetables into ¼-inch thick rounds with a mandoline or sharp knife.

2. Starting in one corner of tray, shingle slices on top of onions and peppers repeating in consecutive rows until tray is full.

3. Brush ratatouille with olive oil and cover with tin foil. Bake covered for 15 minutes.

4. Uncover and bake another 15 minutes.