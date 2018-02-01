Super Bowl Sunday: Midtown sports bars to host opposing Patriots, Eagles parties

This Super Bowl rivalry is a complete coincidence, but Turtle Bay’s Tara DeMuro, supporting the Eagles, and Atwood Sports Bar & Lounge’s Evan Rosenberg, supporting the Patriots, are ready for the kickoff. Photo Credit: David Handschuh

It’s a cross-street rivalry!

This Super Bowl Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots will face off for the NFL championship title in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

But beyond U.S. Bank Stadium, the green and the blue will be concentrated on Second Avenue at opposing watch parties.

Among the handful of Eagles and Patriots bars that offer a home-away-from-home for the city’s non-Jets or Giants fans, two are directly across the street from each other in Midtown East.

At Atwood Sports Bar & Lounge, located at 986 Second Ave., it’s Pats Nation; meanwhile, some 23 yards away at Turtle Bay at 987 Second Ave., the Eagles fly.

Both bars are amused by the competitive coincidence for the 52nd Super Bowl.

“It’s been creating a little buzz, people definitely have noticed it,” said Frank LaSorsa, a manager at Turtle Bay. “It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for sure. There is just an aspect of coincidence to it that is appealing.”

Atwood is ramping up the friendly competition; it posted a giant sign in the second-story window just for the Super Bowl that says, “The cross street rivalry is on! True champions watch at Atwood. Welcome to the big leagues” (a nod to the fact that this is the Eagles’ third Super Bowl trip, versus the Patriots’ 10th, and third time in four seasons).

“I’ve been trying to rile something up,” Atwood owner Evan Rosenberg said. “We’re going all out.”

Atwood’s Patriots allegiance is young, about a year. When the restaurant spot was transitioning more into a sports bar, it decided to pick a team. Rosenberg reached out to the Patriots to become an official Pats bar in NYC (joining Professor Thom’s in the East Village).

“When you have a winning team the crowd reactions are always amazing,” said Rosenberg, a self-professed Jets fan. “It gives a little oomph, which you don’t experience very often as a Jets fan.”

Turtle Bay has been an Eagles bar for about six years, on the encouragement of a manager who is a lifelong fan. Over the years, the games have drawn about 20 people to, thanks to their winning season, more than 200, said Tara DeMuro, who does events and marketing for Turtle Bay.

“Obviously the better they do, the better for us,” LaSorsa said.

Since both bars have been drawing lines out the door and sold-out crowds in the post-season, they naturally expect to be packed for the big game.

“The phone hasn’t stopped ringing since they made the playoffs to be honest,” said LaSorsa, who gets Eagles fans from around the corner and as far as Philadelphia for the games. “It’s been a very loyal and faithful clientele from the get-go.”

It wouldn’t be a party without some deals, either. Turtle Bay will offer its regular Sunday special: unlimited draft beer and wings, for $40 or $50.

Meanwhile, across the street, Atwood is planning a food tailgate, T-shirt and koozie giveaways, Patriots jersey raffles, free red and blue Vodka shots whenever the Patriots score, a shot luge and a DJ spinning before and after the game.

“I figure, if they make it to the Super Bowl, you got to go all out,” Rosenberg said.

TALE OF THE TAPE

TURTLE BAY

Affiliation: Eagles

Address: 987 Second Ave.

Founded in: 1996

TV screens: 21

Floors: 2

Game day deal: Unlimited draft beer, wings for $40-$50

Games: Beer pong Wednesdays

ATWOOD SPORTS BAR & LOUNGE

Affiliation: Patriots

Address: 986 Second Ave.

Founded in: 2015

TV screens: 15 (plus 12-foot projector)

Floors: 2

Game day deal: Free shots when the Patriots score

Games: Connect Four

More Super Bowl fan zones

To party with the uber-fans this Super Bowl Sunday, here are more Patriots and Eagles spots in NYC:

EAGLES

Wogies: The owner pays homage to his Philly roots in its cheesesteaks and Eagles pride. For the game, $50 tickets get you two beers and a custom Eagles shirt (RSVP at wogiesoffice@gmail). 39 Greenwich Ave. and 44 Trinity Pl., Manhattan

Shorty’s: Of course this cheesesteak chainlet is an Eagles hub. All five spots will show the game, with DJs during commercials (if you’re not there for the ads). Fans are advised to show up at least three hours before kickoff for a spot. 66 Madison Ave., 576 Ninth Ave., 62 Pearl St. and 1678 First Ave., Manhattan; 229 Flatbush Ave., Brooklyn

Merrion Square: It’s first-come, first-serve at this Upper East Side pub on game day (a full house is expected a couple hours before kickoff). It’s open til 4 a.m. daily, so, depending on how things go, you can celebrate or drown your sorrows til late. 1840 Second Ave., Manhattan

PATRIOTS

Professor Thom’s: South on Second Avenue, the East Village bar is hosting an all-day party, with doors opening at 10 a.m. Packages range from a cover ($20 for 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $30 after 3 p.m.) to a table reservation that includes an open bar, bottle of Champagne, tons of nachos and a T-shirt ($250/person). 219 Second Ave., Manhattan

Tir Na Nog: The Times Square location will have space at the bar on a first-come, first-serve basis (all tables have been booked). The Penn Station one will also be a Pats bar for the day. 315 W. 39th St. and 254 W. 31st St., Manhattan

The Three Monkeys: This midtown bar for Packers, Seminoles and Patriots fans will be a member of the Pats Army on Sunday, with the game shown on 11 flat-screen TVs and two projectors. 236 W. 54th St., Manhattan