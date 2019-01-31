From fried chicken to lasagna to doughnuts, you can order it up for your Super Bowl affair. Here are a few catering options putting together packages and specials just for Sunday.

FRIED CHICKEN

To round out your Super Bowl snacks, order some of Fuku’s fried chicken sliders or fingers. Packages include 20 fried chicken sliders and cheesy bread ($125) and 40 chicken fingers and cheesy bread ($125) and must be ordered by Saturday for pickup or delivery at eatfuku.com/gameday.

For a full feast, there’s The Dutch Super Bowl package, which includes a 16-piece fried chicken bucket, as well as sticky pork ribs, coleslaw, kale Caesar salad, chipotle-scallion cornbread, honey butter biscuits, hot sauce and chocolate chip cookies ($175/serves 4-8). Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Saturday for pickup at the West Village restaurant at thedutchnyc.com/store.

Root & Bone in the East Village is preparing several packages, as well as a la carte options, so you can build your own feast of fried chicken ($36) and sides like mac and cheese ($35) and coleslaw ($15), or order packages fit for anywhere from four ($95) to 16 ($285) people. Orders must be placed by 10 p.m. Friday at rootnbone.com for pickup or at Caviar for delivery.

BBQ

Get plenty of smoked wings from Blue Smoke ($50/30 wings, $140/90 wings), plus add on sides like mac and cheese ($38) and chips and dip ($40-$45). Orders can be placed up until game day for pickup at 212-447-7733 or via Caviar for delivery.

Tailor your package by party with Brother Jimmy’s, which is offering two packages that include wings and sides for either $25 or $35 per person. Orders must be placed by Saturday evening at events@brotherjimmys.com for pickup or delivery.

Order ribs and wings for your crew ($135.99/serves 10, $269.99/serves 20), or get a mix of pulled pork, beef brisket, sides and rolls ($25.9.99) from Dinosaur BBQ. Orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance for pickup from the Brooklyn (347-429-7030) or Manhattan (212-694-1777) locations; Sunday orders will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

MISC.

For something other than wings, Union Square Cafe is offering up a 10-layer lasagna ($80/serves 4, $150/serves 8, $225/serves 12). Orders must be placed by Saturday at 212-423-4020 for pickup.

Marta is creating special pizzas for the day: a buffalo chicken and a barbecue chicken. Get both in a package that includes chicken meatballs and a salad ($145/serves 6-8). Orders can be placed day-of for delivery via Caviar.

Sushi, chicken bao buns, lobster rolls and more are among the offerings in Catch NYC’s various packages ($350-$550/serves 10-15). Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Saturday at 212.392.5978 for pickup or via Caviar, GrubHub, Postmates and Seamless for delivery.

AND FOR DESSERT

Round out your game day spread with some themed sweets. Patriots and Rams fans can get relevant team cupcakes from mini confections maker Baked by Melissa ($28/25 pack in stores and online), while you can find both team-colored doughnuts and more neutral footballs from Du’s Donuts ($24/six-pack, for pickup at the Williamsburg store) and Dough ($4-$4.50/each, available in Manhattan locations).