Taco Bell’s latest invention: the Waffle Taco

The taco cannot be stopped.

Taco Bell introduced yet another “revolutionary” food item to its roster Monday: the Waffle Taco.

Yes, Taco Bell is the boundary-pusher in the saturated fast food market. First came the Doritos Locos Tacos and now this. Considering how popular breakfast is, and how much people love a mash-up (hello Cronut!), this news shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

So what is it, exactly? Well, it’s actually not a taco at all, it’s a waffle folded in half. And the insides aren’t your typical taco fillings, either. No that would be too obvious! Instead, inside the waffle fold is either bacon or sausage, eggs, cheese and a side of “sweet syrup.”

Now, we all know how pleasant it is when syrup meets pork on the breakfast plate, but Taco Bell has made this meeting possible for “on-the-go” eaters, too.

The Waffle Taco is just one of the items on the breakfast menu that will roll out at 5,500 locations on March 27 from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., or earlier.

Is it just us, or is there something both exciting and scary about this new-fangled culinary creation?