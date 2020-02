The brand is promoting the deal for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

Take Your Child to Work Day is today, and to celebrate Olive Garden is giving kids a free meal.

Adults must purchase an entree in order to obtain the free lunch. Get the coupon here.

The children’s menu includes pasta with tomato, meat or alfredo sauce, pizza, cheese ravioli, chicken fingers and pasta and macaroni and cheese.

NYC locations:

2 Times Square, 212-333-3254

696 Sixth Ave., 212-255-1240