Von Kava, the next tasting menu in NYC, is at Smorgasburg and costs just $15

Get in on the trend at Von Kava for much less money.

Who says a tasting menu has to be expensive?

Well, it has historically been that way – think Blanca, Per Se, etc. – but the revolution is coming. And it will begin at, you guessed it, Smorgasburg. The place that launched the ramen burger is also where the $15, 15-minute tasting menu will have its debut.

New York reports today that Van Kava will launch this season at the outdoor food market/ bazaar. On April 4, Jonathan Kava, a Mas (farmhouse) sous chef who also worked at Daniel and Blue Hill at Stone Barns, will introduce a chef’s counter in the gravel-strewn lot that is Smorgasburg’s Williamsburg location.

Who said classiness was confined to fancy restaurants? It’s a new era in dining and literally anything goes.

According to New York, a representative meal could include: smoked onion soup, duck rillettes with black-garlic oil, chocolate-caramel petit four, braised pork belly with butternut squash and Brussels sprouts and olive-oil-poached cod with watermelon radish and watercress puree. Fancy!

But don’t expect anything TOO nice. While there will be a tableclothed area to eat, you will be standing up. And there will still be disposable flatware. Can we even call a plastic fork flatware?