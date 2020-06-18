The 45 best ice cream shops open for summer 2020 in New York City

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY REGAN MILES

What better way to cool down this summer than by visiting the best ice cream shops in New York City? Find your new favorite flavors in any of the city’s five boroughs with these 45 ice cream shops open for take-out and delivery in Summer 2020.

Looking for more fun things to do with your kids this summer? Check out 15 Ways for Families to Enjoy Summer 2020 in New York City!

Manhattan

Sedutto – Upper East Side

1498 1st Ave., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 1 – 9 pm daily

Sedutto offers over 40 flavors of soft-serve ice cream, hard-serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, dairy-free options, sugar-free options and wine-infused ice cream as well as numerous wet and dry toppings.

MilkCow – Chinatown

69A Bayard St., New York, NY

Open for Take-Out, 12 – 9 pm daily

This Korean dessert cafe specializes in an organic, preservative-free dairy soft serve that’s creamier and milkier than your traditional ice cream. Top your treat with options like honeycomb, espresso, matcha, cotton candy and more!

Minus10 Ice Cream – Chinatown

10 Mott St., New York, NY

Open for Take-Out, 1 – 10 pm Sunday to Thursday, 12 – 11:30 pm Friday to Saturday

Enjoy Minus10’s made-to-order, Thai-inspired ice cream rolls, hand-crafted before your eyes. Popular flavors include Monkey Business, S’mores Galore and I Love You a Latte.

Taiyaki – Chinatown

119 Baxter St., New York, NY

Open for Take-Out, 1 – 7 pm daily

Taiyaki offers Japanese soft serve in fresh, homemade, fish-shaped Taiyaki waffles. You and your family will love the cute shapes, bright colors and fun toppings of these traditional treats.

The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory – Chinatown

65 Bayard St., New York, NY

Open for Take-Out, 11 am – 10 pm daily

Family-run since 1978, The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory offers a range of homemade ice cream flavors, including Regular Flavors like Almond Cookie, Black Sesame, Thai Iced Tea, Exotic Flavors like Banana, Pumpkin Pie, Pistachio and Special Appearance Flavors like Green Tea Oreo, Jackfruit and Chocolate Bacon.

Il Laboratorio del Gelato – Lower East Side

188 Ludlow St., New York, NY

Open for Take-Out, 12 – 8 pm daily

At Il Laboratorio del Gelato, flavor creation and recipe development take center stage; their gelato has a dense texture, superior consistency and absolute purity in flavor. Try savory cheese gelatos, grain or spice flavors, traditional fruit options, herbal and vegetable blends or a classic sweet selection.

Ice & Vice – Lower East Side

221 E. Broadway, New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 1 – 9 pm Wednesday to Sunday

This experimental ice cream shop creates premium desserts in small, in-house batches. Ice & Vice is reinventing flavor profiles, offering ice creams like Nilgiri black tea with lemon charcoal caramel and smoked dark chocolate with caramelized white chocolate ganache.

Whipped Urban Dessert Lab – Lower East Side

95 Orchard St., New York, NY

Open for Take-Out, 2 – 7 pm Friday, 1 – 9 pm Saturday to Sunday

Whipped Urban Dessert Lab is a minority and women-owned, award-winning company that specializes in the world’s first creamy, plant-based and indulgent oat milk soft serve! All ingredients are natural and preservative-free.

Sam’s Fried Ice Cream – Lower East Side

37B Orchard St., New York, NY

Reopening July 1 for Take-Out

Sam’s customers have to enjoy the paradox that is fried ice cream: “imagine a hot, fried crust so sweetly enveloping the morsel of cool, decadent ice cream within.”

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream – Lower East Side & Greenwich Village

88 West Houston St., New York, NY

2 Rivington St., New York NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 12 – 8 pm daily

You and your family are bound to love one of Morgenstern’s 88 flavors! Fan favorites include American Egg Custard, Black Licorice, Burnt Sage, Chocolate Oat and Green Tea Pistachio.

Soft Swerve – Lower East Side & Kip’s Bay

85B Allen St., New York, NY

379 3rd Ave., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 12 – 9 pm daily

Soft Swerve is best known for its towering, sprinkled soft serve swirls of brightly-colored ice cream. Their four base flavors can be topped with an assortment of toppings that crunch, drizzle and squish.

Mo Gelato – Nolita

178 Mulberry St., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 12 pm – 12 am daily

Mo Gelato’s rich, creamy, classic gelato won’t disappoint. Each of their 20 flavors is created using unique recipes from their master gelato-maker in Italy.

Mikey Likes It Ice Cream – East Village

199 Avenue A, New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 2 – 8 pm daily

Michael “Mikey” Cole founded and owns Mikey Likes It Ice Cream, the first pop culture-inspired ice cream shop with notable flavors like Ice Ice Mikey, Pink Floyd and Brady Bunch. Order yourself a Mikey Likes It limited-edition hoodie or hat along with your pint!

Davey’s Ice Cream – East Village

137 1st Ave., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 2 – 9 pm daily

Since 2013, Davey’s has used local dairy from New York state creameries and fresh farmers-market ingredients for all of its flavors. Enjoy a number of classic ice creams, sundaes and signature treats.

Sundaes and Cones – East Village

95 E 10th St., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 2 – 10 pm daily

Sundaes and Cones’ options range from the classic flavors of vanilla and chocolate to the striking flavors of wasabi, ginger, corn, tiramisu and black sesame. They also offer non-fat and no-sugar-added ice creams.

Stuffed Ice Cream – East Village

139 1st Ave., New York, NY

Open for Take-Out, 2 – 9 pm daily

Stuffed Ice Cream is the only spot to enjoy a Cruff, a perfectly toasted, glazed donut stuffed with your ice cream flavor and toppings of choice. The Cereal Killer Cruff includes Fruity Pebbles and Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavors with Captain Crunch and Caramel toppings. The Unicorn Poop Cruff is stuffed with White Chocolate Lavender and Thai Tea flavors and Fruity Pebbles and Condensed Milk toppings.

La Newyorkina – West Village

240 Sullivan St., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 1 – 8 pm Sunday to Thursday, 1 – 9 pm Friday to Saturday

La Newyorkina offers Mexican Ice, paleta, ice cream and sweets, handmade with love and expertly prepared for maximum nostalgia. Try flavors like raspberry verbena, fresa fields, bandera, lemon ginger and mango chamoy.

Emack & Bolio’s – Upper West Side & Yorkville

389 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 1 – 9:30 pm daily

1564 1st Ave., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 12 – 10 pm daily

Emack & Bolio’s has 75 flavors and more being made every week. Beyond their ice cream, the shop has world-famous, handmade ice cream cones, dipped in gooey marshmallow, crushed oreo, cereal crunch, melted chocolate and more.

Momofuku Milk Bar – Upper West Side & East Village

561 Columbus Ave., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 1 – 9 pm daily

251 E 13th St., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 2 – 10 pm daily

Milk Bar is best known for its beloved Cereal Milk Soft Serve Ice Cream! Milk Bar has been shaking up the dessert scene with its crazy new creations since it was founded by award-winning pastry chef Christina Tosi in 2008.

Chloe’s Soft Serve Fruit Co. – Union Square

25 E 17th St., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 1 – 11 pm daily

Chloe’s creates delicious frozen treats using just three simple ingredients: fresh fruit, water and cane sugar. Their classic soft-serve flavors are Banana, Dark Chocolate, Mango and Strawberry, which are accompanied by up to 12 seasonal additions and a range of smoothies, pops and sundaes.

Sugar Hill Creamery – Central Harlem

184 Malcolm X Blvd., New York, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 2:30 -10 pm Monday to Thursday, 2:30 – 11 pm Friday, 12 – 11 pm Saturday, 12 – 10 pm Sunday

Sugar Hill Creamery is “a love affair between community and food.” The shop serves handmade ice cream and non-dairy frozen desserts with flavors inspired by the owners’ Caribbean and Midwestern cultures as well as their Central Harlem neighborhood.

Brooklyn

Malai Ice Cream – Carroll Gardens

268 Smith St., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Take-Out, 12 – 8 pm Friday to Sunday

Since its founding in 2015, Malai has drawn inspiration from South Asian ingredients, aromatic spices and its founder’s upbringing. The ice cream is eggless and handcrafted with little air, leading to robust flavors and an especially creamy texture.

Creme and Cocoa Creamery – Prospect Lefferts Gardens

1067 Nostrand Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 3- 8 pm Thursday to Sunday

Creme and Cocoa is a family-owned ice cream shop inspired by its founders’ Caribbean culture. Enjoy their flavorful ice cream, sorbets, smoothies, desserts and coffee; they also have vegan ice cream and boozy ice cream options.

Lady Moo Moo Ice Cream – Stuyvesant Heights

365 Chauncey St., Brooklyn, New York

Open for Take-Out, 3 – 8 pm Thursday, 12 – 8 pm Friday to Sunday

Stop by Lady Moo Moo’s walk-up window for gourmet ice cream and sorbet in a wide range of flavors, from chocolate or vanilla to red bean or pear. You can even purchase 2.5 and 5-quart tubs of ice cream to bring home!

Blossom Ice Cream – Cobble Hill

196 Court St., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Take-Out, 12 – 10 pm Sunday to Thursday, 12 – 11 pm Friday to Saturday

Try Blossom Ice Cream’s hand-rolled ice cream and vegan hand-rolled options in flavors like Cookie Butter and Key Lime Pie. They only use fresh, high quality, all-natural ingredients in their desserts.

Brooklyn Farmacy – Cobble Hill

513 Henry St., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Take-Out, 3 – 9 pm Friday to Monday

Enjoy custards, floats, specialty sundaes, milkshakes, ice cream cookie sandwiches and more at this beloved Brooklyn ice cream bar, now celebrating its tenth year in business!

L’Albero Dei Gelato – Park Slope

341 5th Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 12 – 7 pm daily

L’Albero Dei Gelato’s seasonal gelato and sorbetti use only the very best raw materials from small farmers and sustainable producers. They value creativity when creating their sweet and savory gelatos; try flavors like blueberry apricot, green bean mint, eggplant chocolate and more!

Ample Hills Creamery – Prospect Heights

623 Vanderbilt Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 12 -11 pm Sunday, 2 – 10 pm Monday to Thursday, 12 – 11 pm Friday to Saturday

At their Prospect Heights Scoop Shop, Ample Hills Creamery scoops twenty flavors, including their shop-specific special, The Commodore: salty honey ice cream mixed with chocolate-covered potato chips clusters and housemade honeycomb candy.

Blue Marble – Prospect Heights

186 Underhill Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 8 am – 7 pm Monday to Thursday, 9 am – 9 pm Friday to Sunday

New York City’s only Certified Organic, GMO-free ice cream serves elemental flavors that are handcrafted and sourced with integrity. Try cinnamon double dark chocolate, salt-kissed caramel, banana cream pie and more delicious options.

Ollie’s Ice Cream and Stuff – Bushwick

158 Irving Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 5 – 10 pm Monday to Friday, 12 – 10 pm Saturday to Sunday

Ollie’s offers ice cream for dogs and their humans. Pick from a range of ice cream flavors, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes, cookies and treats. There are plenty of options; you and your pup are sure to find something you love.

OddFellows Ice Cream Co – Dumbo & Brooklyn Bridge Park

60 Water St., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Take-Out, 1 – 8 pm Thursday to Sunday

Pier 5 Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn, NY

Open for Take-Out, 12 – 6 pm daily

At OddFellows, enjoy 12 rotating flavors of ice cream, sorbet and soft serve alongside a selection of beers, wines and ciders for mom and dad! To ensure the freshness of their housemade, small-batch ice creams, OddFellows even pasteurizes their own milk themselves!

Ice Cream House – Boro Park

2 Church Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 8 am – 12 am Monday to Thursday, 8 am – 2 pm Friday, 7 pm – 12 am Saturday, 10 am – 12 am Sunday

Known as the King of Frozen desserts, the Ice Cream House serves a vast range of hard-serve ice cream, soft-serve ice cream, sorbets and more in all of your family’s favorite flavors.

Sprinkles Ice Cream – South Williamsburg

194 Wallabout St., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Take-Out, 8 am – 11 am Sunday to Thursday, 10 am – 3 pm Friday, 8 pm – 12 am Saturday

Sprinkles Ice Cream is a family-run business with over 300 ice cream flavors and popular ice cream cakes. If you’re trying to stay healthy, try Sprinkles’ “Carb-a-low” treat, a low-carb ice cream treat that is strictly Kosher dairy and contains no preservatives, but still tastes amazing!

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream – Williamsburg

204 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 12 – 11 pm daily

Van Leeuwen’s has an impressive selection of both classic and vegan ice creams! Their current specials include peanut butter brownie chip, carrot cake doughnut, vegan planet earth and vegan oat passion fruit ube coconut cookie.

The Screen Door – Greenpoint

145 Driggs Ave., Brooklyn, NY

Open for Take-Out, 2 – 8 pm Thursday to Tuesday

This Greenpoint ice cream parlor offers anything from root beer floats to strawberry sundaes to Brooklyn egg creams. Their aim is to share classic and nostalgic treats with their neighborhood.

The Bronx

Lollipops Ice Cream and Gelato – Wakefield

4120 Baychester Ave., Bronx, NY

Open for Take-Out, 5 – 8 pm Thursday to Friday, 2 – 9 pm Saturday to Sunday

Lollipops Gelato combines classic Italian gelato with exciting and exotic Caribbean flavor combinations. At Lollipops, you can “taste your way to your new favorite flavor with all the pleasure and half the guilt of regular ice cream!”

Teresa’s Gourmet Italian Ices – Pelham Bay

1298 Crosby Ave., Bronx, NY

Open for Take-Out, 11 am – 8 pm daily

Teresa’s is a family-owned business that offers over 40 flavors of gourmet Italian ices as well as a variety of pastries, cakes, cannolis and more!

Queens

Eddie’s Sweet Shop – Forest Hills

105-29 Metropolitan Ave. #1, Forest Hills, NY

Open for Take-Out, 1 – 11:30 pm Wednesday to Friday, 12 – 11:30 pm Saturday to Sunday

At Eddie’s, enjoy all of the classic flavors you love alongside new and exciting flavors like Cherry Vanilla or Rum Raisin. Eddie’s also offers an amazing selection of different toppings and syrups so you can customize the perfect dessert!

7126 Main St., Flushing, NY

Open for Take-Out, 12 – 8 pm daily

Max & Mina’s is best known for all of its crazy flavors, like Captain Crunch Cookies and Cream and Cookie Monster! Not only is the ice cream a fan favorite, the decorations and the atmosphere of the shop also make it a great summer destination!

The Original Flushing Ice Cream Factory – Flushing

135-15 40 Rd., Flushing, NY

Open for Take-Out, 11 am – 10 pm daily

The Original Flushing Ice Cream Factory is the third shop created by the owners of The Original Chinatown Ice Cream Factory; they’ve been perfecting their craft since 1978 and are excited to move into Flushing! Stop by for flavors like Durian, Lychee, Black Seasame and Sweet Ginger.

Mara’s Ice Cream Parlor – Rockaway Beach

92-14 Rockaway Beach Blvd., Rockaway Beach, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 12 – 10 pm Monday to Thursday, 12 pm – 12 am Friday to Saturday, 12 – 11 pm Sunday

If you can’t choose between ice cream and Italian ice, Mara’s has both! The family-owned business will also be happy to make you a specialty slushie or milkshake upon request.

203-20 35th Ave., Queens, NY

Open for Take-Out, 2 – 9 pm daily

Pesso’s has been voted the best ice cream in Queens for the past four years! At Pesso’s, everything is homemade, ensuring the best quality for their customers.

Staten Island

Eggers Ice Cream Parlor – Forest, Richmond & Urby

1194 Forest Ave., Staten Island, NY

441 Clarke Ave., Staten Island, NY

8 Navy Pier Ct., Staten Island, NY

Open for Take-Out, 11 am – 9:30 pm Sunday to Thursday, 11 am – 10:30 pm Friday to Saturday

Eggers Ice Cream Parlor has been “a scoop above the rest” since it began serving the Staten Island community in 1932. You can practically taste the quality and care they put into their old-fashioned ice creams, chocolates and candies.

Something Sweet – New Dorp

314 New Dorp Ln., Staten Island, NY

Open for Delivery and Take-Out, 12 – 8 pm daily

Something Sweet is your classic neighborhood ice cream and bubble tea shop serving a range of colorful, fun, fresh and creative desserts since 2011.

Ralph’s Famous Italian Ices – Port Richmond

3285 Richmond Ave., Staten Island, NY

Open for Take-Out, 11:30 am – 11 pm daily

Ralph’s has been a New York tradition since it was started by an Italian immigrant over 90 years ago in 1928. At Ralph’s, they “love their customers as much as they love serving the best frozen treats on the east coast!” Stop by for Italian Ices, sundaes, cones, milkshakes and more.

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.