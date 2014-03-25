The cupcake ATM: a decidedly delicious reality

Cupcakes? Great. Being able to get said cupcakes 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without any human interaction whatsoever? Well, that’s the dream.

And now it’s also a decidedly delicious reality: The long-awaited Sprinkles Cupcakes ATM opened today outside the bakery at 780 Lexington Ave. Sugar-starved New Yorkers can now indulge their cravings day or night simply by choosing a flavor on a touch screen and swiping a credit card.

Eager customers formed a line down the block Tuesday afternoon while passersby slowed down to ogle, take pictures, or — in the case of one man — simply shout “I love cupcakes!” at the crowd.

“I work a couple blocks away, so I probably come too often,” said Sprinkles regular Devorah Lev-Tov, 32, from Prospect Park, as she waited her turn.

Others, new to Sprinkles entirely, were no less excited.

“This morning, we turned on the TV at the hotel and saw it in the news,” said Jesper Ek, 29, visiting New York from his native Sweden; he and his girlfriend immediately changed their plans for the day to make a cupcake stop.

The ATM can hold 760 cupcakes at a time, which cost $4 a pop, and will be restocked throughout the entire, 24-hour day. Credit cards are accepted.