The cupcake ATM opens in NYC

Getting your cupcakes at a counter is sooo five minutes ago. And cupcakes taste better individually packaged and dispensed at an ATM, right?

Well, we’re not sure, but it sure sounds wacky and fun and in keeping with our desire to do all our shopping without the help of humans!

Sprinkles already operates four other cupcake ATM’s in the U.S., so the fifth, which opens at its NYC bakery (780 Lexington Ave., btwn 60th and 61st streets) on March 25, was to be expected. (In fact, the ATM was announced last August.)

At the ATM, you can get up to four cupcakes, cookies and doggie cupcakes at a time. You may be able to order more inside the bakery, but why would you ever do that? Do you ever see the bank teller? Of course not!

The ATM can hold 760 cupcakes at a time, which cost $4 a pop, and will be restocked throughout the entire, 24-hour day. Credit cards are accepted.

For the launch, Golden Tickets will be stuffed into random cupcake orders, with some great prizes, from a $500 gift card to a Sprinkles Party. (?!)