The NoMad’s Milk and Honey popcorn is the Oscars recipe you need

Step up your popcorn game for the Academy Awards.

Make the NoMad’s Milk and Honey popcorn at home. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Larry Busacca

Popcorn is a movie staple, and it’s the perfect accompaniment to any Oscars party. If you’re looking to dress up your popcorn beyond butter or salt, consider this sweet creation that’s sure to impress your guests.

Attendees of “The Magician,” Dan White’s perpetually sold-out show at The NoMad, are not only treated to an intimate performance of magic and illusions. During each act, bowls of both sweet and savory popcorn are served at each table, including this take on the restaurant’s signature dessert, Milk and Honey, for the former. Executive pastry chef Mark Welker shares his recipe.

The NoMad’s Milk and Honey popcorn

Makes 8 to 9 cups

Honey popcorn

3⁄4 tsp. canola oil

2 tbsp. mushroom popcorn kernels

7 tsp. sugar

4 tsp. honey

1 tsp. glucose syrup

1 tbsp. water

1 tbsp. butter

1⁄4 tsp. kosher salt

1. Spray a mixing bowl and a baking sheet lined with parchment paper with non-stick baking spray.

2. Heat the canola oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the popcorn kernels, cover, and continue to cook, shaking frequently until the kernels are mostly popped. There should be about 3 seconds between each pop. Transfer the popped corn to the prepared mixing bowl.

3. Separately, cook the sugar, honey, glucose syrup, water and butter in a pan over medium heat, without stirring, until a deep amber color. Add the salt.

4. Pour the honey caramel over the popcorn and stir to coat. Pour the honey corn out onto the prepared tray. Gently and quickly separate the popcorn while still warm.

Kettle corn

3 tsp. clarified butter

4 tbsp. white popcorn kernels

3 1⁄2 tsp. sugar

Fine sea salt to taste

Non-fat milk powder to taste

1. Heat the clarified butter in a saucepan over medium heat.

2. Add the popcorn kernels, cover, and cook shaking frequently, until the kernels start to pop. Add the sugar and continue to cook, while shaking, until the kernels are mostly popped. There should be about 3 seconds between each pop.

3. Pour the kettle corn out onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and season with sea salt and milk powder.

To finish

Combine the honey popcorn and kettle corn together and mix. Store in a dry, airtight container for up to 24 hours.