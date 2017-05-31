This tiki cocktail is perfect for day drinking

The key to day drinking is imbibing cocktails with a low ABV — or alcohol by volume. That’s the whole …

The key to day drinking is imbibing cocktails with a low ABV — or alcohol by volume. That’s the whole spirit of Eater.com contributing editor Kat Odell’s new book, “Day Drinking: 50 Cocktails for a Mellow Buzz” ($15.95, Workman Publishing). Odell has culled recipes for classics, large-format drinks and even mocktails from bartenders across the country. Here, find a take on a Regent’s Punch by Mother of Pearl’s Jane Danger — a tiki-inspired drink that tastes like strawberry-flavored Starburst, Odell writes. The use of sparkling wine helps lower its alcohol level, but you can leave the rum out to lower it even more, she adds.

The Regents Royale

From Jane Danger of Mother of Pearl

Serves 3

8 large strawberries, 5 hulled, 3 with greens intact

2 1⁄4 oz. fresh lime juice

2 1⁄4 oz. pineapple juice, preferably fresh

2 1⁄4 oz. rich simple syrup (recipe follows)

1 1⁄2 oz. amber-colored rum, such as Smith & Cross

1 1⁄2 oz. orange liqueur, such as Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

1 1⁄2 oz. green tea-infused cachaça (recipe follows)

1 bottle (375 ml.) prosecco or other dry sparkling white wine, chilled

Pineapple cup (optional), for serving (to make, slice off the top 1 1⁄2 inches of the pineapple and remove the flesh using a pineapple corer or chef’s knife)

Pineapple triangles, lime wheels and leaves, for garnish

1. Combine the 5 hulled strawberries with the lime juice, pineapple juice, rich simple syrup, rum, orange liqueur and green tea-infused cachaça in a blender and puree.

2. Fill a pineapple cup or a large (14-oz.) tiki glass with crushed ice. Strain the puree into the glass through a fine-mesh sieve, and insert the bottle of sparkling wine upside down into the drink. (You can leave it in place or remove it once it’s emptied out — your choice.)

3. Garnish with the remaining strawberries and the pineapple triangles, lime wheels and leaves.

Rich simple syrup

Makes 2 cups

1 cup water

2 cups sugar

Heat the water in a small saucepan over low heat until it simmers, about 3 minutes. Add the sugar and remove the pan from the heat. Stir to dissolve the sugar and allow the mixture to cool to room temperature before using. Transfer any leftover syrup to an airtight container and refrigerate. It will keep, covered and refrigerated, for 1 month.

Green tea-infused cachaça

Makes 750 ml.

2 oz. dried green tea leaves

1 bottle (750 ml.) cachaça

Add the green tea leaves to the bottle of cachaça and let infuse at room temperature, 20 minutes. Pour the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve and into a jar. It will keep, covered at room temperature, for two years.