It’s Holly Golightly’s dream come true: breakfast not at, but inside Tiffany’s.

In a play to capitalize on the title and the opening scene of the classic Audrey Hepburn film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” the purveyor of gold and diamond jewelry is unveiling its first-ever dining experience at its flagship Fifth Avenue location on Nov. 10.

The eatery — dubbed The Blue Box Cafe — is part of the fourth-floor renovations at 727 Fifth Ave., which incorporates “nearly 15-foot-high light chains, created by the Paris-based duo Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec” as well as a portrait of Charles Lewis Tiffany that “was commissioned and rendered with 8,000 painted screws,” according to a news release. The cafe’s dominant colors are white, gray and the trademark Tiffany blue.

“Both the cafe and redesign of the home & accessories floor reflect a modern luxury experience,” said Reed Krakoff, chief artistic officer for Tiffany & Co., in a statement. “[It’s] a window into the new Tiffany.”

Breakfast at Tiffany will run you $29, and includes either a croissant or seasonal fruit and your choice of smoked salmon and bagel stack, truffle eggs with bacon and cheese, avocado toast with veggies and sprouts, or a buttermilk waffle with poached fruit and Catskills maple syrup.

Lunch costs a bit more, $39, with such options as Black Bass crudo, poached Skuna Bay salmon, and a chicken club sandwich.

If a fully fledged tea is more your thing, join your friends for a selection of finger sandwiches and sweets accompanied by an array of Bellocq teas for $49 per person.

The Blue Box Cafe opens Friday, Nov. 10, and its hours mirror those of the jewelry storefront.