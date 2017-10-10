In honor of the New York City Wine and Food Festival’s 10th anniversary this year, here’s a look at notable moments from each year. The festival returns this week, running Oct. 12-15 at venues throughout the city.

2007

At the first festival, Bobby Flay and friends lead a tour and tasting through Chelsea Market after hours — so, minus the throngs of tourists.

2008

Katie Lee wins the inaugural Burger Bash, with her Logan County Hamburger (a hybrid grilled cheese and burger inspired by her grandmother’s recipe). To this day, she’s the only woman to win the annual competition.

2009

Former President Bill Clinton kicks off the festival’s first Fun and Fit in the City event, held at Harlem Children’s Zone and featuring a panel discussion with NBA star Allan Houston, Rachael Ray and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

2010

The first year that Copenhagen’s Noma is named the No. 1 restaurant in the world, chef René Redzepi appears at the festival for a conversation with former New York Times restaurant critic Frank Bruni.

2011

The festival makes its first Brooklyn appearance with “Brooklyn Bounty,” hosted by Adam Richman and featuring bites from Acme Smoked Fish, L&B Spumoni Gardens, Four & Twenty Blackbirds, Vinegar Hill House and more.

2012

Anthony Bourdain gets ribbed by Mario Batali, Willie Geist, Rachael Ray, Eric Ripert and Guy Fieri during a sold-out roast. It was the first — and last — roast at the festival, and featured a four-course meal by Michael White.

2013

Train closes out the festival with a performance at Trucks & Train, where they debut their appropriately named wines “Drops of Jupiter” Petite Syrah, “Calling All Angels” Chardonnay and “California 37” Cabernet Sauvignon.

2014

The festival wraps up by celebrating the 10th birthday of the late Josh Ozersky’s beloved Meatopia, with chefs preparing 39 cuts of meat from pigs, quail, lamb, chicken and steer at Meatopia X: The Carnivore’s Ball.

2015

“Burnt” makes its New York City premiere during the festival at MoMA, and the cast of the film — including Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Daniel Bruhl and Sam Keeley — join director John Wells for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie during a post-screening panel discussion.

2016

Broadway and brunch collide as Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka host the new festival event Broadway Tastes, featuring brunch dishes inspired by musicals such as “Aladdin,” “The Lion King,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Waitress” and “Wicked.”