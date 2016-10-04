Trader Joe’s coming to Lower East Side in 2018

Downtown shoppers are getting a new Trader Joe’s at the Essex Crossing development.

Downtown Manhattanites soon won’t have to schlep far for Trader Joe’s snacks.

The supermarket chain announced Tuesday that it will open a new location in 2018 on the ground floor of the Essex Crossing development building at 145 Clinton St. The store will join other chains coming to the six-acre mixed-use complex.

Community leaders said the store boosts residents’ access to healthy food options.

“All our neighborhoods need access to markets with fresh, healthy, affordable food, now more than ever,” Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said in a statement.

In addition to the Trader Joe’s, the building, which is at the corner of Broome Street, will have a 22,000-square-foot Planet Fitness gym on the second floor. The rest of the building, which is slated to open in 2018, will have 211 rental units, half of which will be affordable.