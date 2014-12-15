There’s nothing ‘traif’ about these sweet potato pancakes from Williamsburg’s Traif!

Traif’s Southeast Asian-style Sweet Potato Latkes with Pineapple Sambal

Ingredients:

1 lb peeled, diced sweet potatoes

1/2 lb peeled, diced Idaho potatoes

2 whole eggs

1/2 peeled, diced yellow onion

1/4 cup cornstarch

2 tsp five spice powder

Salt, as needed

Vegetable oil, for frying

Method:



1) Process all pancake ingredients in food processor and add salt to taste. Reserve in mixing bowl.

2) Heat 1/4-inch of oil in non stick frying pan over medium heat.

3) Place 3 tablespoons of batter in oil and continue adding to pan, being sure not to overcrowd it–leave 2 inches between pancakes.

4) Cook on one side until edges begin to brown, flip and repeat.

5) Place pancakes on cookie sheet lined with paper towels to drain oil.

6) Continue cooking the rest of the pancakes until all batter is used.

* to keep pancakes warm, place in warm oven, about 150 degrees*

Ingredients for pineapple sambal:



4 cups peeled, diced pineapple

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup sambal oolek

1 tsp salt

2 tbs rice wine vinegar

2 tbs chopped thai basil plus more for garnishing

Method:

Process all ingredients in food processor until smooth, except basil for garnishing.

To serve, top each pancake with sambal, as you like, and garnish with large pieces of torn basil.