Try IHOP’s new French Toasted Donuts for free Friday

The IHOP food truck will be parked in the Flatiron District for a limited time on Friday morning.

Grab IHOP’s new French Toasted Donuts for free from a food truck in the Flatiron District on Friday.

The latest in the city’s mash-up food trend, the pancake chain’s new addition is made with doughnuts dipped in vanilla French toast batter, plopped on the griddle and topped with savory and sweet glazes and toppings.

The company will be dishing out free whole doughnuts from 8 a.m. to noon, or as long as supplies last.

The French toast-doughnut combo comes in three flavors: a Bavarian cream-filled doughnut topped with maple glaze and hickory-smoked bacon crumbles; the same doughnut garnished with glazed strawberries and powdered sugar; and an apple fritter capped with sweet cinnamon apples, powdered sugar and whipped cream.

Only the first two will be handed out at an IHOP truck parked next to the Flatiron building, at Fifth Avenue between 22nd and 23rd streets, on Friday.

All three are available at participating IHOP restaurants through Sept. 24, for an average price of $5.49, according to a spokeswoman. (The actual price varies by location, and the chain has nearly 20 around the five boroughs.)