Umami Burger offers $8 burgers through end of year

A good burger in NYC doesn’t come cheap. With most of the city’s top burgers costing well over $10, going out for a burger has become more of a treat than a casual bite.

Umami Burger, the West Coast chain which opened to much anticipated popularity in the West Village last year, is offering their classic burgers for $8 through the end of 2014.

The week of Dec. 16, Umami Burger will be offering their truffle burger for the lower price. The beef patty comes on a signature bun and is topped with truffled aioli, house truffle cheese and truffle glaze. That’s a lot of truffle for your $8. If you really want to splurge, go for the truffle fries.

The Umami Burger $8 special runs through the end of 2014, with the classic offering changing each Monday. Visit the restaurant at 432 Sixth Ave. or 225 Liberty St. to try the classic burgers for less and find out about next week’s offerings.