It's almost time to impress that special someone for Valentine's Day.

A home-cooked meal can be great, don't get us wrong. But it can also go horribly, horribly wrong. So if you don't want to take any chances roasting that goose in your finicky oven or lighting candlesticks in your living room, let the hospitality professionals handle all the cooking and the ambiance.

Restaurants around the city are gearing up to help you organize a night you and your better half will almost certainly remember. Here are the menus a few are offering: