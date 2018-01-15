It's almost time to impress that special someone for Valentine's Day.

A home-cooked meal can be great, don't get us wrong. But it can also go horribly, horribly wrong. So if you don't want to take any chances roasting that goose in your finicky oven or lighting candlesticks in your living room, let the hospitality professionals handle all the cooking and the ambiance.

Restaurants around the city are gearing up to help you organize a night you and your better half will almost certainly remember. Here are the menus a few are offering:

Bowery Road

This all-day neighborhood brasserie, which sources some of
This all-day neighborhood brasserie, which sources some of its produce from the nearby Union Square Greenmarket, is serving a three-course prix fixe dinner menu for $55 per person. Dishes include: pumpkin pierogi with brown butter, sage and sour cream; lobster tagliatelle with soft herbs, lemon and fresno chili; New York strip steak with baby turnips, radicchio and black garlic; and passion fruit-chocolate puffs with coconut sorbet. (132 Fourth Ave., Manhattan, boweryroad.com) (Credit: Bowery Road)

L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon

Take your sweetheart to watch cooks prepare your
Take your sweetheart to watch cooks prepare your lavish four-course meal at chef Joël Robuchon's open-kitchen eatery. The $275-per-person menu, the only one offered at the restaurant on Feb. 14, which showcases dishes like Le Saumon (salmon tartare, caviar and shiso, pictured at right), Le Bar (black bass seasoned with lemongrass, leeks and turmeric, pictured) and La Passion au Chocolat (milk chocolate pudding, passion cream and cocoa sablé cookies). Splurge on a wine pairing for $95 or the more expensive $155 alternative. (85 Tenth Ave., Manhattan, .joelrobuchonusa.com) (Credit: L’ATELIER de Joël Robuchon)

Rahi

The cheeky theme of the Valentine's Day five-course
The cheeky theme of the Valentine's Day five-course prix fixe menu at this West Village Indian restaurant is aphrodisiacs. Vegetarians will appreciate the all-veggie option, with dishes like lotus root kofta (meatballs) and asparagus artichoke chat (a crispy snack). For meat eaters, there's banana leaf chicken (pictured) and Kashmiri lamb ribs. No matter what diet you keep, end your meal with a dessert platter that features a dark Belgian chocolate mousse. (60 Greenwich Ave., Manhattan, rahinyc.com) (Credit: Rahi)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISE HERE

DaDong

The first stateside location of chef-owner Dong Zhenxiang's
The first stateside location of chef-owner Dong Zhenxiang's celebrated Beijing-based, roast-duck chain is pulling out all the stops for Valentine's Day, with a $195 fix-course pre-fixe menu that includes a complimentary glass of champagne. It wouldn't be DaDong if the menu didn't feature the Peking duck, but other dishes include squid ink soup, geoduck clams with green Sichuan peppercorns and short ribs. The showstopper at the end is a heart-shaped chocolate dessert emblazoned with the words "DaDong loves you." (3 Bryant Park, Manhattan, dadongny.com) (Credit: DaDong)
Live music from the Gorman Quartet will serenade
Live music from the Gorman Quartet will serenade you as you dig into Chef Alfred Portale's four-course Valentine's Day meal. Reservations are available for parties of two to six people at this Michelin-starred restaurant with multiple James Beard Awards. While you're there, pick up a box of special Valentine's Day bonbons (pictured) -- and do your best not eat them all in bed in one go. (12 E. 12th St., Manhattan, gothambarandgrill.com) (Credit: Gotham Bar and Grill)

Sauvage

From the team behind the oyster and cocktail
From the team behind the oyster and cocktail bar Maison Premiere, this Greenpoint "neo-bistro" will host a four-course dinner on Valentine's Day for $65 per person. The menu features seasonal options like kabocha squash soup with curried yogurt and pepitas; boneless lamb ribs with Brussels sprouts and Honeycrisp apples; and braised veal with hen of the woods mushrooms and Swiss chard. Don't fill up before the coconut cream pie hits your table. (905 Lorimer St., Brooklyn, sauvageny.com) (Credit: Katie June Burton)

Tuome

Well-reviewed East Village restaurant Tuome will offer a
Well-reviewed East Village restaurant Tuome will offer a five-course menu, with the first seating starting at 5 p.m. and the second at 6:30 and 7:15. Dishes include foie gras mousse with scallion pancake and Bosc pear; beef with smoked potato, shishito pepper and bone marrow jus; and a chocolate tart with mascarpone and almonds. ($115 per person for the first seating, $130 for the second, 536 E. Fifth St., Manhattan, tuomenyc.com) (Credit: Tuome)