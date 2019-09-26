Vegan food may be good for you, but that doesn't mean it isn't delicious, too.

Organizers of the third annual Vegandale Festival will highlight vegan comfort foods from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Randall's Island Park. There will be hundreds of tasty items to try from more than 150 vendors.

Along with local outlets, like Fluffy’s NYC, Destination Dumplings, The Vegan Shawarma and Twisted Potato, the festival will welcome vendors from around the country, including Dinger’s Deli from Oregon, Oh My Cod Vegan Seafood Co. from Florida and Southern Fried Vegan from California.

Vegandale president Hellenic Vincent De Paul said in a statement that the festival wants to show that a vegan lifestyle doesn’t require endless green vegetables.

“People often think that veganism is a diet for white people eating only salads,” he said. “We’re out to prove that veganism is rooted in justice for animals and that you can still enjoy all of your favorite comfort foods without exploiting animals.”

Guests can also expect two bar locations, art installations, yard games and a volleyball court. John Lewis, also known as BadAss Vegan, will host the show, interacting with guests for games and providing giveaways. New York native Lohrasp Kansara, known as DJ L, will serve as the musical entertainment.

Visitors are encouraged to bring cash, as many of the vendors do not accept credit or debit cards.

Tickets and more information are available at vegandalefest.com.

