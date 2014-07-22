Veselka’s 1954 menu returns, with original prices

The line for Veselka’s 1954 prices promotion was around the block on Wednesday night. Photo Credit: Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

Ukrainian East Village staple Veselka is throwing it back to 1954… and they’re not waiting for Thursday.

The eatery, at 144 Second Ave., will celebrate their 60th anniversary on Wednesday with a menu reminiscent of the original with their “54 Minutes at 1954 Prices” special.

Beginning at 6 p.m., for just 54 minutes, diners can indulge in 10-cent coffees, 50-cent potato pancakes or meat pierogies for just $1.50. The entire menu is available here.

New Yorkers are notorious for craving the free and cheap, especially when the giveaway is good, so expect to fight for a table during what we expect to be the rowdiest 54 minutes of Veselka’s 60-year career.

Veselka, which is open 24/7, usually sells their signature pierogies for $6.95 for four or $10.95 for seven, so if you want to avoid the crowds you can still enjoy an affordable meal at your convenience.