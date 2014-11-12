Victor LaPlaca’s Stuffed Mushrooms

Isola Trattoria & Crudo Bar’s Executive Chef, Victor LaPlaca, shares his mother’s Stuffed Mushrooms recipe.
Ingredients:
1 pound large white mushroom caps
2 cups seasoned bread crumbs
1 cup mushroom stems from caps; chopped fine
1/4 cup pecorino cheese grated
3 each garlic cloves chopped
to taste crushed red pepper
2 tbsp. chopped parsley
to taste salt and pepper
olive oil to moisten
Method:
Mix all ingredients together.
Spoon mixture into caps of the mushrooms.
Place in over and bake at 350f until golden brown.