Wahlburgers free burger giveaway is Wednesday

Get an “Our Burger” at select locations in NYC.

Want a free burger? Well, you’re in luck. You may just have to stalk the Wahlburger truck and wait on a line.

On July 15, to celebrate the new season of A&E’s Wahlburgers, the “Wahlburgers on Wheels” truck will make four stops in Manhattan and dole out FREE Our Burger burgers to lucky fans. The signature burger is topped with Paul’s (one of the Wahlburg brothers) signature sauce, dill pickles, government cheese, lettuce tomato and onions.

Here’s where to find them (while supplies last):

11 am – 12:30 p.m.: 49th St. and 6th Ave.

1 – 2 p.m.: 1697 Broadway, btwn. 53rd and 54th streets

2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: 120 W. 45th St., btwn. 6th and 7th avenues

4 – 6 p.m.: Grand St. btwn. Varick and 6th Avenue

Or just head down to Coney to NYC’s first brick and mortar location of Wahlbergers. You just can’t get anything for free.