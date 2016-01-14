Dominique Ansel, Wylie Dufresne create ultimate breakfast sandwich

Confit egg yolk and black truffles are involved in this mash-up.

The era of the next Cronut has finally arrived.

Chef Dominique Ansel has partnered with Chef Wylie Dufresne to create a breakfast sandwich you’ve probably only tasted in your dreams: The wd~Ansel.

The wd~Ansel is made with soft scrambled eggs with a confit egg yolk, homemade cheese à la Wylie, black truffle, bacon and maple flakes, all served on a smoked English muffin à la Dominique, with extra crisp truffled hash browns on the side.

The $20 special will be served at Dominique Ansel Kitchen, 137 Seventh Ave. South in Manhattan, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday through Monday, or until supplies run out.

Bonus for Cronut fans: The Cronut line may be shorter this weekend — take advantage!