WeWork sharing free lunch and coffee in DUMBO this October

You may not work in a shared workspace, but you can share in free food.

You may not work in a shared workspace, but you can totally share in free food.

To celebrate a triumphant return to Brooklyn, WeWork, the trendy coworking office-space with 16 Manhattan locations and three more on the way, will be sharing free lunch with anyone who ventures to DUMBO on Wednesday, October 21 and Thursday, October 22 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Free meals from The Eddie’s Pizza Truck and Korilla BBQ will be provided at the lot on 56 Jay St., adjacent to WeWork’s new location at 81 Prospect St.

And for commuters, WeWork will be celebration the following week with free coffee!

Monday, October 26 and Tuesday, October 27 from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. bring complimentary cups of Brooklyn Cold Brew to Jay Street Metro Tech stop and York Street stop. Hopefully it’s not too cold out for iced coffee!

Free trial workday cards for the WeWork DUMBO location as well as free t-shirts by Ricardo Gonzalez of “It’s a Living” will be handed out at the giveaways.

Why even work when you can get so much free stuff?