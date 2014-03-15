Where to feast this St. Patrick’s Day in NYC

St. Patrick’s Day, the annual green-filled celebration of all things Irish, is typically marked with copious amounts of beer. But the annual holiday originated as a religious feast day for the patron saint of Ireland, so what better way to honor the tradition than to dine in delicious Irish style? Here are five top-notch spots around the city turning out special spreads this Monday in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Beer optional.

Dining at Louro is always an experience in energy and creativity, and the restaurant’s St. Patrick’s Day dinner is no exception. Its seven-course prix fixe menu will feature potato salad with confit fingerling and mussels, Irish Whiskey and cheddar soup, Dublin coddle with sausage, bacon, onions, potato and an egg and roasted salmon with scalloped garlic potatoes. Heartier plates include shepherd’s pie with braised lamb and potato foam and corned beef with cabbage and baby vegetables. There’s an Irish coffee dessert to end the night on a sweet note. $65 per person (BYOB), March 17 at 7 p.m. at Louro, 142 W. 10th St., 212-206-0606

The team at Blue Ribbon’s Park Slope location is tackling the luck of the Irish in their own, unique way, with a modern take on a staple dish. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, a savory Rueben wonton will be added to the menu, made of a fried wonton filled with corned beef, Russian dressing and gruyere cheese, and topped with a red cabbage slaw. 280 Fifth Ave., Park Slope, 718-840-0404

Beloved Third Avenue spot The Smith is celebrating St. Paddy’s Day with an Irish-inspired menu items all day long. For lunch, diners can nibble on a corned beef Reuben with gruyere cheese, house-made sauerkraut, sourdough rye and a “special sauce,” while the dinner menu will include a down-home, old-fashioned corned beef and cabbage dish with braised corned beef, stout-braised cabbage, boiled Yukon potatoes and whole grain mustard. And just in case you’re in the camp of believing one day just isn’t enough for all that Irish joy, The Smith offers brunch mainstay corned beef hash with skillet onions, potatoes, sunny side up eggs and an herb salad all year long. 55 Third Ave., 212-420-9800

The elegant and plush British restaurant in midtown has prepared a special menu to be served this Monday. Dishes include potato and leek soup with roasted chicken and sage sausage rolls; braised beef short ribs with savoy cabbage, finger carrots and colcannon potatoes; and, for dessert, a ginger Guinness cake with brown sugar frosting, pear compote and Guinness ice cream. 24 E. 39th St., 646-837-6779

At this cozy and comfortable East Village tavern, Michelin-starred chefs Eduard Frauneder and Wolfgang Ban will celebrate Irish customs by offering a special of corned beef tongue, grilled cabbage, tarragon mustard and Guinness-rye-caraway bread from March 15-17. To wash it down in true Irish fashion, guests can pair this hearty dish with Edi’s take on the Black & Tan — Austrian Stiegl with a Guinness float. 102 Avenue C, 212-598-1040