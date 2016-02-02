Where to find dumplings in NYC for Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year starts Feb. 8. There are many traditions that come along with the holiday, but one of my favorites is that you need to eat dumplings (basically, the more dumplings you eat, the more wealth you’ll amass over the coming year). Since I am a fan of both dumplings and money, here are the restaurants I’ll be hitting to celebrate the holiday.

Yunnan BBQ

My first stop will be at this great Chinese spot on the Lower East Side. From Feb. 10-12, it will be serving a special New Year’s menu, which, of course, features dumplings. These ones will be stuffed with ground Northern Tiger pork and chives with chinkiang black vinegar and some chili oil for a kick. 79 Clinton St., 212-253-2527, yunnanbbq.com

Pig and Khao

Next will be one of my favorite spots from Leah Cohen. On Feb. 10, the chef is partnering with Joshua Li Walker of Xiao Bao Biscuit in Charleston, South Carolina, for a special Lunar New Year menu that features a Sichuan-style pork dumpling served in a pork fat sauce (!) with crushed nuts and kohlrabi. 68 Clinton St., 212-920-4485, pigandkhao.com

Vandal

This new restaurant from chef Chris Santos will be my next stop. His dumplings are definitely not traditional, but I assume eating them can’t hurt my chances. The dumplings are made from lobster and sweet potato and infused with flavors of coconut and lemongrass. They’re served in a spoon for easy eating. 199 Bowery, 212-400-0199, vandalnewyork.com

Buddakan

On Feb. 14, I’ll be heading to Buddakan for the ultimate dumpling feast — its annual dim sum brunch. In honor of the New Year, the restaurant will be serving three types of dumplings: ones with sweet soy, green apple and jalapeno, one stuffed with foie gras and chicken and the last, a vegetarian variety with edamame. 75 Ninth Ave., 212-989-6699, buddakannyc.com

Ariel Kanter is an editor at Gilt City.