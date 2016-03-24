Where to get Girl Scout cookies in NYC

New York City, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Girl Scout cookie time!

While the Girl Scouts did start selling cookies online two years ago, the best way to get your hands on delicious, delicious boxes of Thin Mints and Samoas is by showing up someplace and buying them from real live Scouts.

You can get Girl Scout cookies starting Monday at the following locations. To see the full list of locations for the next two months, visit girlscouts.org/program/gs_cookies

Where to get cookies:

1129 Leland Ave., Bronx., Friday 1-4 p.m.

First A.M.E. Zion Church, 54 MacDonough St., Bed-Stuy, Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

469 MacDonough St., Bed-Stuy, Saturday 1-3 p.m.

Lenox Road Church, 1356 Nostrand Ave., Bed-Stuy, Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Calvary United Methodist Church, 1885 University Ave., Bronx, Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Academy, 92-65 Springfield Blvd., Queens Village, Saturday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

CVS, 594 Atlantic Ave., East Rockaway, Saturday 9:30-11:30 a.m.