White truffles in NYC: Where to find them

It’s prime time for white truffles. Here’s where to find the delicacy in NYC right now:

A Voce Madison: Have them over pasta (market price) or a five-minute egg on toast ($16 plus market price). 41 Madison Ave., 212-545-8555, avocerestaurant.com/madison

Babbo: The pappardelle ($120) and duck egg ($80) specials come topped with white truffles. 110 Waverly Place, 212-777-0303, babbonyc.com

Benoit: Get white truffles shaved on top of any dish, starting at $14 per gram. 60 W. 55th St., 646-943-7373, benoitny.com

Le Cirque: Order white truffle with homemade tagliatelle, Vialone Nano rice or a baked potato ($150). 151 E. 58th St., 212-644-0202, lecirque.com

Locanda Verde: The restaurant’s “Trufflepalooza,” a celebration of white truffles, runs until Dec. 15 and features a menu of organic soft scrambled eggs ($35), potato gnocchi parmagiana ($50) and tagliolini al Moro ($50) with white truffles nightly. 337 Greenwich St., 212-925-3797, locandaverdenyc.com

Otto: Find a white truffle pizza with guanciale ($55) and a linguine with white truffle and parmesan ($40) as a weekly special until the restaurant runs out of the delicacy. 1 Fifth Ave., 212-995-9559, ottopizzeria.com

Rosemary’s: Get fresh shaved white truffles served over any dish of your choice (1 gram $10/5 grams $40). 18 Greenwich Ave., 212-647-1818, rosemarysnyc.com

Sushi Nakazawa: White truffles can be added to the sea urchin dish in Chef Daisuke Nakazawa’s 20-course omakase for an extra $15. (Meal is $120/person in the dining room, $150/ person at the bar.) 23 Commerce St., 212-924-2212, sushinakazawa.com