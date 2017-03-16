Whole Foods coming to Manhattan West with new 60,000-square-foot location

West Side store-y!

Whole Foods announced Thursday that it’s opening a 60,000-square-foot store in the Manhattan West Development at W. 31st Street and 10th Ave.

The store will take up the ground floors of 5 Manhattan West, a 16-story tower in the development project, which is poised to bring in more retail space in the future, according to Ric Clark, the chairman of Brookfield Property Group, which is developing the space.

“Animating Manhattan West with exciting dining and retail experiences will be an important part of its success just as it has been for Brookfield Place New York,” he said in a statement.

The store’s opening date hasn’t been revealed, but Brookfield said it will contain dine-in options along with the chain’s storied selection of food and grocery items.

Manhattan West will contain eight acres of commercial, retail, and residential buildings and public space. Its first luxury tower, The Eugene, opened last week at 435 West 31st St.

The NHL will be moving its headquarters into One Manhattan West in 2019.