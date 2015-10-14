Whole Paycheck is now selling 25-cent breakfasts

All you need is a quarter to caffeinate.

Forget Whole Paycheck!

Whole Foods Market is letting New Yorkers save a little money, starting Wednesday, to celebrate their Customer Appreciation Month, also known as Love Fest, because why not?

From October 14-27, customers can purchase a small oatmeal from the hot bar until 10 a.m. for only 25-cents!

Then from October 28 – November 3, 12 oz cups of Allegro brewed tea or coffee will be sold for 25-cents all day.

The promotion follows at 25-cent coffee offer in September, during which Whole Foods Market sold more than 1.2 million 12-oz cups for a quarter, averaging 57,117 sold per day.

People really like their (almost) free caffeine!

Love Fest will also include weekly in-store deals, like $1 yogurt specials and surprise giveaways.

Whole Foods has eight Manhattan locations and one store in Brooklyn.

Living in NYC isn’t cheap, but we’re happy to save a little when possible!