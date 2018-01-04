If you’ve braved the frightful weather to get to the office, you deserve a reward.

With the city expecting as many as 10 inches of snow and a winter storm warning in effect until 1 a.m. Friday, restaurants and bars around New York are doing their part to thaw out frosty locals with all kinds of nonalcoholic drink, cocktail and appetizer specials.

So put on your snow boots, wrap your scarf tightly around your face and head to these establishments offering “bomb cyclone” deals:

Rahi: All cocktails at the bar of this Greenwich Village artisanal Indian restaurant are half price on Thursday, including the new Madrasi Anna (a blend of Madrasid coffee, bourbon whiskey and milk foam). Appetizers at the bar, like chili cheese toast (milk bread, Amul cheese, red onion, shishito peppers) and tulsi chicken (basil, Thai chili, pink peppercorn, orange marmalade) will also be priced at $10 from 5 to 7 p.m. (60 Greenwich Ave., Manhattan, www.rahinyc.com)

Virgil’s: The Times Square barbecue joint is hosting an all-day happy hour. Grab $5 pints of Sam Adams Winter Lager, Coney Island Plunge and Angry Orchard Cider, $6 shots of Wild Turkey bourbon, $7 glasses of spiked lemonade, iced tea and frozencocktails, and $6 glasses of red and white wine. (152 W. 44 St., Manhattan, virgilsbbq.com)

Quality Eats: True to its playful nature, the steakhouse has concocted a bourbon-based cocktail in the snowstorm’s honor. The Bomb Cyclone is made with bourbon, heavy cream, egg whites, lemon, simple syrup and the herbal liqueur Benedictine, and it’s available for $14 through Sunday. (19 Greenwich Ave. and 1496 Second Ave., Manhattan, qualityeats.com)

Gibson + Luce: Prominent restaurateur Stephen Hanson’s subterranean cocktail bar in the midtown Life Hotel is trying to make the best of the less than ideal circumstances for its opening night. Nibble on free snacks while you warm up with some boozy hot cocoa and hot toddies. If you hate the idea of braving the cold when it’s time to call it a night, you can add a hotel room to your order for $125. (19 W. 31st St., Manhattan, lifehotel.com)

Parker & Quinn: Defrost after trudging out in the snow with an $8 cup of spiked hot chocolate, available all day at this New American, open-kitchen restaurant at the Refinery Hotel. (64 W. 39th St., Manhattan, ingoodcompany.com/parkerandquinn)

Popina: The Cobble Hill restaurant infusing Italian cuisine with a touch of the American South is open for dinner tonight, and it’s uncorking some special, expensive bottles of wine to tempt neighbors to brave the snow. Wines like the 2015 Sandlands Carignane and the Ulysse Collin Rose de Saignee, usually sold for $100 to $125 a bottle, are going for $15 a glass, and wines like the 2008 Giuseppe Mascarello and the 2011 Monprivato & Dauvissat La Forest, typically priced at $199 a bottle, will be available for $25 a glass. (127 Columbia St., Brooklyn, popinanyc.com)

Good Stock: Thaw out with a cup of a gumbo — served with a free spiced hot chocolate at the West Village location of this soup-ladling chain. (31 Carmine St., Manhattan, goodstocksoups.com)