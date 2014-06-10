World Cup NYC: Brazilian-inspired hot spots to eat, drink and watch

The 2014 FIFA World Cup kicks off June 12. If you can’t make it to the games in Brazil, you can still feel like you’re in the heart of the action as you eat, drink and cheer on your favorite teams to victory at these Brazilian-inspired hot spots around town:

Little Brazil

Manhattan’s “Little Brazil” is the epicenter of all things gold and green, particularly during World Cup season, when the restaurants and cafes are packed to the rafters with sports fans. Acquaint yourself with cachaça, Brazil’s national libation, a distilled liquor made from fermented sugarcane juice, then find your Samba rhythm when 46th Street transforms into the World Cup’s best block party. 46th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues

Botequim Pop-Up

Executive chef and Brazilian native Marco A. Moreira fuses his passions for food and football with a World Cup-themed pop-up in the Hyatt Union Square. From tomorrow through July 13, the restaurant will broadcast every game, accompanied by beachy snacks, upscale Brazilian eats and creative cachaça cocktails such as acai and guarana-infused caipirinhas. Bonus: When Brazil plays, the chef will prepare mouth-watering home-team specialties, including suckling pig a Pururuca. Match tickets are available online for $25 and are valid towards food and drink on the game date purchased. 132 Fourth Ave., 212-432-1324, onefivehospitality.com/restaurants/botequim

Beco

Williamsburg’s neighborhood “boteco” — another name for a botequim, or small bistro — serves classic Brazilian comfort food such as pao de queijo (cheese bread) and feijoada (beef, pork and bean stew) with an easygoing vibe straight out of Sao Paolo. On weekends, come for brunch and stay for the evening’s live music. Beco will broadcast all games, so kick back and watch the World Cup with a pitcher of caipirinhas. 45 Richardson St., Williamsburg, 718-599-1645, becobar.com

Bar Fogo @ Fogo de Chao

Head to Bar Fogo — the mezzanine lounge at Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao — and get into the World Cup spirit five different ways with five different versions of the caipirinha. The all-you-can-eat churrascaria will also host game-viewing parties with a meat-centric “bar bites” menu. Fans with a heartier appetite can head downstairs to celebrate their team’s victory with a gaucho-style feast, sampling each one of the Brazil-based chain’s 16 fire-grilled cuts of meat. 40 W. 53rd St., 212-969-9980, fogodechao.com

Summer Garden & Bar at Rock Center Café

Though it isn’t exactly Ipanema, Rockefeller Center’s sprawling al fresco dining space looks to be one of the hottest spots in town to catch the World Cup action. Six giant, outdoor screens are set to show every match through July 13, kicking off with a soccer star-studded viewing party on June 12 with appearances from the New York Red Bulls. Get your Brazilian fix with a menu of fresh fruit-infused caipirinhas. The Summer Garden’s World Cup menu goes global, drawing culinary inspiration from the roster of competing teams, including Italy, Mexico and Argentina. Fifth Avenue between 49th and 50th streets, 212-332-7654, summergardenandbar.com

Brazilia Cafe

This newish café will be bringing in a TV just for the games. While watching the football action, enjoy a special World Cup menu featuring limited edition versions of Brazilia’s signature items, such as the World Cup Smoothie (banana, mango, peanut butter, pineapple and coconut milk) and empanadas filled with linguiça (smoked pork and wild boar sausage), served with mango coleslaw. For dessert, try the aptly named World Cup, a sundae made with your choice of three gelato flavors and toppings and sauces. 684 Broadway, 646?852?6348, braziliacafe-nyc.com