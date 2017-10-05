New York City, the home of the World’s Best Bar in 2016, has been knocked off its barstool.

Flatiron’s NoMad Bar took the third spot in the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards this year, behind two London establishments, organizers announced Thursday. Last year’s unseated winner — the Financial District drink den The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog — sank to fifth place in the rankings in 2017.

The deposition of that modern-day Irish pub from its throne doesn't, however, reflect on the rest of the city's drinking scene: seven New York bars in all made the list, which was compiled by 505 bartenders, cocktail aficionados and drinks writers from 55 different countries.

So don’t fly across the pond to sample some of the globe's best mixed drinks; just refill your MetroCard and check out these local watering holes.