New York City, the home of the World’s Best Bar in 2016, has been knocked off its barstool.

Flatiron’s NoMad Bar took the third spot in the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards this year, behind two London establishments, organizers announced Thursday. Last year’s unseated winner — the Financial District drink den The Dead Rabbit Grocery & Grog — sank to fifth place in the rankings in 2017.

The deposition of that modern-day Irish pub from its throne doesn't, however, reflect on the rest of the city's drinking scene: seven New York bars in all made the list, which was compiled by 505 bartenders, cocktail aficionados and drinks writers from 55 different countries.

So don’t fly across the pond to sample some of the globe's best mixed drinks; just refill your MetroCard and check out these local watering holes.

The NoMad Bar, No. 3

Named the best bar in North America this year after coming in at number 8 in the world in 2016, the Nomad Hotel's classy bar goes for the feel of an old-school New York City tavern. Try one of the "large-format" cocktails at this spot, which are big enough to share with your drinking companions. It's worth settling down for a meal here, too. To order, there are dishes like bay scallops marinated with yuzu and pistachio nuts, lobster tempura and a chicken burger with foie gras. (The NoMad Bar, 10 W. 28th St., Manhattan, thenomadhotel.com) (Credit: The NoMad Bar)

The Dead Rabbit, No. 5

Tucked away in the narrow streets of the oft-underwhelming Financial District, this bar was second place on Drinks International's list in 2015 and 2014, and first in 2016. Co-owners Sean Muldoon and Jack McGarry, Belfast natives, have combined incredible cocktails with the comfortable setting of a classic Irish tavern. If you're looking for your favorite Irish whiskey, chances are they've got it. And if you're looking for a good story, you can find it in their menu, laid out like a graphic novel about the leader of the Dead Rabbits gang, John Morrissey. (The Dead Rabbit, 30 Water St., Manhattan, deadrabbitnyc.com)

(Credit: Brent Herrig )

Attaboy, No. 8

This Lower East Side speakeasy (there's no sign beside its door, just a bell to ring) landed in the fifth slot, up six places from 2016's rankings. Michael McIlroy and Sam Ross brought their booze bona fides with them from the late, great Milk & Honey, which formerly occupied this space. There's no menu: you tell the bartenders what you're in the mood for and they mix up some magic for you. (Attaboy, 134 Eldridge St., Manhattan) (Credit: Linda Rosier)

Dante, No. 16

There was much mourning when Caffe Dante, a century-old Italian joint in the West Village, closed in 2015. In its place, Dante was born -- shedding the Caffe prefix and adding an aperitivo-heavy cocktail list that will whet your appetite for the small plates coming out of the kitchen. Dante has leveled up since its debut on the World's Best Bars list in 2016, when it came in at 34th. Definitely order the Garibaldi, a simple mix of orange juice and Campari, when you're here. (Dante, 79-81 Macdougal St., Manhattan, dante-nyc.com) (Credit: Dante)

BlackTail, No. 32

The team behind Black Rabbit's newest venture won an inaugural best new opening award. The ambiance at BlackTail evokes the Havana of Prohibition days, when Latin, Irish and American bartenders were relocating to Cuba and commercial flight was just taking off. The rum-heavy drink menu is divided into five categories, including highballs and punches, each with eight original cocktails. (BlackTail, 22 Battery Place, 2nd floor of Pier A, blacktailnyc.com) (Credit: BlackTail)

Employees Only, No. 37

Opened in 2004, this bar helped kick off the modern cocktail revolution -- and it's landed on this list each of the nine years it has been published. The diners and experts at Zagat describe this semi-speakeasy as "sceney" but "relaxed," with bartenders who treat their cocktail crafting as an art. Regulars avoid happy hour here, when it gets crowded, and swing by later in the evening. (Employees Only, 510 Hudson St., Manhattan, employeesonlynyc.com) (Credit: Emilie Baltz)

Mace, No. 42

This tiny Alphabet City bar is organized around spices, with each drink on the list named for one and built around its flavor profile. The cocktails combine diverse ingredients with fancy techniques for delicious results -- like its namesake that combines Aperol, aquavit, beet juice, orange acid, young Thai coconut cordial and "mace mist." (Mace, 649 East 9th St., Manhattan, macenewyork.com) (Credit: Scott Gordon Bleicher)