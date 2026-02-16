Editorial | One promise Mayor Mamdani can afford to break

Gov. Kathy Hochul (left ) and Mayor Zohran Mamdani (Right) visited several pre-schoolers at a YMCA in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Thursday, January 8.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani made plenty of promises on the campaign trail last year that led to his election — with fast, fare-free buses and free universal childcare being among the biggest pledges to New York voters.

These programs, Mamdani argued, would largely be supported by a push to increase taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers. This was necessary, he said, to provide the revenue needed to deliver on those promises and help level the economic playing field for New Yorkers.

“Tax the rich” has been a rallying cry for the far left for a while now. In many respects, it is an emotionally driven desire seeking to balance the scales in an increasingly unequal economy. On paper, making the wealthy pay more can solve a lot of problems — but in reality, it can create many other, more serious crises for the Big Apple.

New York is already one of the highest-taxed states in the nation, and, as the independent government watchdog Citizens Budget Commission said last week in an open letter to Mayor Mamdani, any tax increases in the city would weaken its competitiveness, driving businesses and residents away.

The CBC appealed to the mayor to manage the city’s finances pragmatically — not with austerity or preserving the status quo, but rather by embracing a pursuit of “efficiency and excellence” at City Hall through a plan that “emphasizes recurring savings driven by productivity, service redesign, and evidence-based impact.”

It shouldn’t be that difficult to streamline city management and ensure high-quality services for all, given the massive $118 billion budget approved last year.

And oh, by the way, the city has a $7 billion budget gap to close this spring. A tax increase alone won’t erase that deficit.

If the mayor won’t listen to the CBC, then he should listen to Gov. Kathy Hochul. She has made clear she will not support a “tax the rich” measure as she campaigns for another term in office this November.

The far left doesn’t like that, but the governor has made clear she will not be swayed by emotion and will govern pragmatically.

And Hochul has shown the way for Mamdani to govern this city and still fulfill the campaign promises he made without raising taxes. Their early partnership led to a deal to expand universal childcare, beginning this fall.

Establishing a fare-free bus system requires working with Albany and the MTA to secure replacement revenue. A tax increase on the rich would not be needed there, considering the MTA has ample revenue streams, including congestion pricing, that could help fund a fare-free bus system.

We believe Mamdani can achieve most, if not all, of his affordability agenda by working closely with Albany and leaving the “tax the rich” movement behind. That is one promise he can afford to break.