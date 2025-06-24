Editorial | The one-word answer to NYC’s questions

What should New York City do in the next four years to make your life better?

What should be done to make the city a safer place?

How should the city address the crippling affordability crisis making housing costs impossible for everyone?

Should the city do more to fight back against the Trump administration? Should the city invest more in education and transportation improvements?

The candidates running for mayor in today’s primary have their own opinions and ideas for answering these questions.

But you, and only you, have the answer.

And this answer can be summed up in one word — a powerful word that spurs change, alters the future, charts the city’s destiny and impacts every single one of us however great or small. This one-word answer is the most impactful instrument we have in our democracy, and we must use it wisely.

And that word is the only word that matters today:

VOTE!

Find your polling site at vote.nyc.