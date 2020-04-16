NYPD officers wearing mourning bands to honor members lost to coronavirus

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

While the NYPD sick reports dropped for the sixth straight day, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea his officers to wear black mourning bands in memory of the 27 members of the department who died from coronavirus complications since the outbreak began in New York City.

Commissioner Dermot Shea issued a directive Thursday night that will have uniformed officers wearing the bands across their shield to honor the 27 dead. Among them are four detectives, one police officer, several traffic agent, police administrative aides, communications specialists and auxiliary officers.

In addition, Shea ordered all flags lowered to half staff to honor those lost.

Commissioner Shea said in a statement:

“I am directing all NYPD members, effective immediately and for the duration of the COVID-19 Pandemic, to wear authorized, black mourning bands across your shields – and across your hearts – in quiet commemoration of our 27 fallen brothers and sisters who have been lost to the disease. This unprecedented crisis has already taken a significant toll on our NYPD family. We do not know how long it will last, so we will continue to honor our colleagues in this way for the foreseeable future. We do know we will emerge stronger on the other side together. And we vow to never forget our heroes’ service and sacrifice. Thank you for everything you do every day, and please stay safe.”

On April 16, 6,052 uniformed members of the NYPD were on sick report, which accounts for 16.7% of the Department’s uniformed workforce. That’s down from a high of 19.8% recorded last week.

To date, 4,190 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus. As of Thursday, 1,450 members of the NYPD have returned to work full duty after recovering from a positive test for the coronavirus and 2,104 uniformed members plus 609 civilian members are still out sick diagnosed with coronavirus.