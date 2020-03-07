Shock and anger over horrific mugging of teenage girl on Brooklyn street

Family members of the 15-year-old girl who was beaten and robbed of her Air Jordans in Brooklyn by a rampaging, all-male teen mob say they are horrified by the attack in broad daylight in their community.

Led by community activist Tony Herbert, family members, local leaders and Councilman Robert Cornegy expressed outrage over the incident.

One woman who showed up at the rally said she was the godmother of one of the 14-year-old boys suspected of the assault. She said the mother marched the youth into the 77th Precinct stationhouse as soon as she learned he had been involved.

The boy’s godmother said she was ashamed of what he and the other suspects did.

Police believe up to 18 teens were involved in the beatdown on Thursday afternoon at the corner of Utica Avenue and Sterling Place in Crown Heights.

Five teens turned themselves in to cops at the 77th Precinct Station House Friday night and were later charged with robbery and gang assault, authorities said.

The boys range in age from 14 to 17 years old, and were expected to appear in Kings County Criminal Court Saturday.

The teenager had been walking along Utica Avenue in Crown Heights Friday when the posse of punks swarmed her, punching and kicking her in the head as she curled helplessly on the sidewalk. The entire incident was caught on camera.

“My niece is traumatized,” a victim’s relative said.

Adding insult to injury, one of her attackers pulled off her black and white Air Jordan 1 sneakers off her feet before the group ran off, the video shows.

Investigators believe the attack may have been retaliation for a fight earlier in the school day, during which the victim allegedly beat up another student — but the girl’s friends told The Post she wasn’t known for stirring up violence.

“I was sick to my stomach when I found out it was her,” said one neighbor who declined to be named but said she recognized the girl — and her retro kicks — from video footage.

“I know her sneakers. I’ve seen her with the sweatpants and the sneakers.”

“She is a tall kid, tall and slim and quiet,” said the neighbor, who lives next to the victim in NYCHA’s Albany Houses. “She don’t bother nobody and I can’t understand why they did that to her.”

Added pal Jacob Black, 13: “She goes to school and she is a basketball player — that’s all she does. She doesn’t have problems with anyone.”

Meanwhile, cops are still searching for additional suspects.