City to hire 2,000 extra teachers to help with blended learning challenges

The city will hire an additional 2,000 teachers to provide extra classroom support for schools facing staffing shortages due to blended learning, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday.

One of the many fears New York City parents and teachers have over this year’s blended learning, where students will take classes both in school and online, is how teachers are expected to instruct both in-person and remote students simultaneously.

The Department of Education pledged over the summer hire additional substitute teachers and certify new teachers to address the dilemma.