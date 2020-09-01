Public Advocates calls for further delay of school reopenings in New York City

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is calling for a longer delay to the start of in-person classes hours after city officials announced that the first day of school would be pushed back to Sept. 21 to grant teachers and principals more time to plan for blended learning.
Public school classes were originally scheduled to start this year on Sept. 10 but after weeks of parents, teachers and principals calling on the city to delay reopening along with the threat of a job action from the United Teachers Federation, whose members include 75,000 teachers Mayor de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carranza gave into demands.
The 11-day-long delay also comes on the day that Mayor de Blasio is set to meet with the Municipal Labor Committee, which includes the UFT, to discuss pressuring Albany to all the city to borrow $5 billion to fill a roughly $9 billion budget gap for this fiscal year and the next, according to Politico. The push to increase in the city’s borrowing authority has gained support recently and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson along with UFT President Micheal Mulgrew wrote an op-ed in its support last week.