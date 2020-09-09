Two Brooklyn public school teachers test positive for COVID-19

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two New York City public school teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 the day after school buildings reopened for staffers.

The Justice caucus within the city’s United Federation of Teachers, known as MORE UFT, tweeted three instructors had tested positive for the virus at P.S. 1 The Bergen Elementary School, M.S. 88 The Park Slope Education Complex and P.S. 11 The Purvis J Behan Elementary School.

As of now we know of THREE @NYCSchools w/ positive staff #COVID19 cases: P. S. 11 in District 13, and in District 15, P.S. 1 and M.S. 88. DAY TWO. When staff testing was OPTIONAL. How many more cases are going to spread before it's too late? #NotUntilItsSafe #returntoschool2020 https://t.co/qZZQLxlKLD — MORE-UFT (@MOREcaucusUFT) September 9, 2020

The Department of Education confirmed that a teacher at P.S. 1 and M.S. 88 tested positive and that families had been notified in writing last night. Neither school was closed, and staff was given the option to work from home as the city reaches out to the infected teachers’ contacts.

“School staff have access to free, expedited testing and we’ve encouraged all staff to get tested before they return to buildings while we continue to navigate the realities of a pandemic,” DOE spokesperson Miranda Barbot wrote in an email to amNewYork Metro. “Our protocol is to immediately notify staff and Test and Trace will begin an investigation to determine any close contacts. We’ll require any staff identified as close contacts to quarantine, and remain vigilant to prevent spread.”

Both teachers are isolating in their homes, according to the DOE letter sent to M.S. 88 families. Although Mayor Bill de Blasio delayed the start of the school year until Sept. 21, teachers and other school staff returned to buildings yesterday to plan for the upcoming school year. Teachers are not required to get tested before returning to school but are encouraged by the city to so. Once classes begin, the city will begin randomly testing between 10% and 20% of school populations every month.

The Brooklyn teachers are the first confirmed cases of an instructor testing positive for the virus after stepping foot in a reopened school building.