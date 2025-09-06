These after-school programs can help your children in the future

As back-to-school season arrives, you may consider enrolling your child in an after-school program. New York City just announced 40 new afterschool programs, opening 5,000 new spots for K-5 students citywide. According to a 2022 YouScience study, 75% of high school graduates feel moderately, slightly, or not at all prepared to make college or career decisions, while another study found that nearly 60% of parents felt their teenagers lacked essential life skills, such as knowing how to make the bed, clean a toilet, or vacuum a room, when they left home.

After-school programs can vary, but they are a great resource for young children and teenagers, and are a great way for your child to explore their interests and develop essential life skills that can assist them later in life. From cooking to woodshop, here are some after-school programs that are sure to instill life-long skills into your child.

Cooking

What kid doesn’t like to get their hands dirty, especially when they can eat it after? Cooking classes are a great skill to embed in children. It is not only a great way to get creative and explore new flavors, but it can also open doors to learning about new cultures, increasing vegetable intake, and incorporating and practicing math and science skills through measurement and temperature gauging. A study from Tufts University found that 28% of Americans say they don’t know how to cook, while another study found that 54% of Americans admit they are not proficient in the kitchen. Cooking classes are an investment that will continuously serve your child and ensure they can prepare their own meals and produce independence while eating healthy.

Swimming

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1 to 4. However, while considered a life skill, knowing how to swim is not as common among Americans as you would think

According to the American Red Cross, 54% of American adults either can’t swim or don’t have basic swimming skills. Swim classes are not only a great way to stay physically fit and gain muscle strength, but also to prevent drowning.

Some additional benefits of swim classes include improved cardiovascular health, enhanced endurance and muscle strength, and improved posture, making it a great after-school program.

Dance

Creative expression is key for young children and adults as they progress into the real world. Dance classes provide many health benefits, including improved cognitive development by learning complex and different dance combinations, improved flexibility, and boosted confidence.

In fact, dance has such beneficial effects on the brain that it is now being used to treat people with Parkinson’s disease, according to a recent Harvard study. Dance as an after-school program is also a great way to and to build discipline and explore the various genres from modern to ballet and contemporary.

Woodshop

While some may consider woodshop classes outdated or old school, they still have many benefits as an after-school program. They encourage creativity and problem-solving, and can lead to lucrative careers down the road, such as carpentry. Completing a project, such as a stool or chair, also provides a sense of accomplishment and integrates math and science for brain enrichment.

Chess

Chess classes are a great after-school program to keep your child engaged and sharpen critical thinking skills. Complex situations are grounds for strategic thinking as players decide what move to make next, and teach discipline and sportsman-like behavior. It can help your child later down the line when they need to use critical thinking to make deductions.

