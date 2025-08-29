Here’s how you can beat the back to school blues with your kids

Back-to-school season can be exciting, but let’s be honest, it’s not always easy for every kid. After a summer of fun and flexibility, jumping back into early mornings and new routines can feel like a lot. If your child is feeling a little nervous or down about the new year, you’re not alone. We’ve put together a few simple, supportive ideas to help them feel more prepared, confident, and maybe even a little excited about what’s ahead.

Host a Playdate

Summer often means kids spend time away from their school friends, and that can make going back feel a little harder. If your child seems a bit nervous about the new year, try setting up a playdate or a fun outing with familiar friends to help ease them back in. And if you already know which class they’ll be in, it can be helpful to encourage some early connections with future classmates. They might even make a new friend before school starts.

Get Back to Your Routine

This one’s a tough one for everyone, but getting back into a school-year schedule is so important. If you’ve got older kids, encourage them to start going to bed a little earlier each night until they’re back to their usual bedtime. The same goes for mornings, and gradually waking up earlier can make those first few school days way less painful. Alarms can definitely help (and if they’re old enough, have them set their own to start building the habit).

Talk it Out

Take a little time to check in with your kids about how they’re feeling heading into the new school year. Every year brings new changes, including new teachers, classmates and routines, so it’s totally normal if they’re feeling a mix of emotions. Starting things off with a simple conversation can help them open up and feel more comfortable coming to you with anything that pops up during the year. Sometimes just knowing you’re there to listen makes all the difference.

Pick Out Some After-School Activities Together

If your kids’ school has after-school activities or clubs, encourage them to explore and pick ones they’re interested in. It’s a great way for them to have fun and maybe even hang out with friends, especially if they’re not in the same class this year.

Go Back-to-School Shopping Together

Get your kids in on the back-to-school excitement by shopping together. Print out their supply list and let them cross off the essentials as you go. It makes the whole process way more fun and helps them feel ready for the year ahead.

Plan a First Day of School Outfit

Get the kids involved to pick out and plan their first day of school look. This can be a fun way for younger kids to express themselves.

Make Their New Teacher Something

Encourage your younger kids to make a picture or write a welcome note to their new teacher.

Do Something Fun for the End of Summer

An end-of-summer adventure can be a great way to spend time together and say goodbye to summer. Check out the New York City, Long Island or Westchester summer bucket lists for ideas.

Read

A fun way to help your child get ready for the school year is by reading some back-to-school books together. Hearing about other kids who might feel a little nervous, too, can help them feel seen, and maybe even start to open up about their own feelings. Some favorites include The Day You Begin, Our Class is a Family, and First Day Jitters for elementary school-aged children. For teens, check out Teen Girl’s Survival Guide: How to Make Friends, Build Confidence, Avoid Peer Pressure, Overcome Challenges, Prepare for Your Future, and Just About Everything in Between and Essential Life Skills For Teens.

More Books to Help the Back-to-School Blues

One of the ways we love to prepare our little ones for a new school year is by adding some books to our home libraries specific to heading back to school, starting school, and starting a new school with all new friends. Here are some books that can help your kids beat those back-to-school blues.

Lola Goes to School (Lola Reads) by Anna McQuinn

Ages 2-4

The Lola Reads series book “Lola Goes to School” follows Lola’s adventure on her first day of school, a comforting and cheerful picture book perfect for preschoolers and kindergarteners. Lola and her family prepare the night before, take pictures, and head to class, where she engages in activities, reads, plays, and has a snack. The book captures Lola’s school day experiences and her warm reunion with her mom.

Llama Llama Back to School by Anna Dewdney

Ages 2-5

Are the back-to-school blues causing anxiety? This one might be a go-to read. Llama Llama is anxious about the end of summer and his first day back at school. With the help of his friends and Mama Llama, he realizes that going back to school can be fun. The story is part of Anna Dewdney’s bestselling Llama Llama series, known for its catchy rhymes, effortless rhythm, and adorable artwork. It’s one of our favorites and a regular in classrooms, so adding Llama Llama to your home library is also a great way to introduce them to a text they will likely see in school.

Time for School, Mouse! by Laura Numeroff

Ages 2-4

Everyone loves the classic If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, so naturally, when Mouse goes to school, we have to add it to our reading list. Mouse is searching for his homework and preparing for school. The book introduces kids to new words and celebrates the excitement of going to school. This text is designed specifically for pre-schoolers and introduces them to the wonderful world of school.

Butterflies on the First Day of School by Annie Silvestro

Ages 2-6

Rosie is a new student on her first day of kindergarten. Although she is excited, she also feels scared, with “butterflies in her stomach.” However, as the day progresses, she overcomes her fears and helps another shy student do the same. This is a great read for parents who want to help their kids make sense of all the feelings that come with those first-day jitters.

Mae’s First Day of School: A Picture Book by Kate Berube

Ages 2-7

This story follows Mae, who’s feeling pretty anxious about starting school. She worries about things like not being liked, not knowing how to write, and missing her mom. But then she meets Rosie and Ms. Pearl, who help her face her fears. It’s a great book for kids starting preschool or kindergarten, and it even includes tear-out lunchbox notes to give them a little extra confidence.

